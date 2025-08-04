Home > Sports > Triple H Says WWE Landscape Has Shifted: ‘The Dynamic Just Changed’

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return at SummerSlam, attacking John Cena after Cody Rhodes’ win. Amid past controversy and “ban list” rumors, Triple H addressed the comeback, calling Lesnar a game-changer and hinting at a major feud with Cena during his retirement tour.

WWE fans were left stunned as Brock Lesnar made a jaw-dropping return at SummerSlam, and now Triple H is finally speaking out. After a two-year absence and swirling rumors of a corporate ban, Lesnar’s reappearance has completely shaken up the WWE landscape.

Brock’s Shocking Comeback Stuns the WWE Universe

At the conclusion of the SummerSlam main event, where Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to reclaim the WWE Universal Championship, Lesnar stormed the ring. Without a word, he delivered his signature F-5 to Cena and exited, marking his first in-ring appearance since his 2023 loss to Rhodes. Lesnar was previously expected to appear at the 2024 Royal Rumble but was pulled amid controversy surrounding WWE’s legal issues.

Triple H Responds: “The Beast Changes Everything”

During the post-show panel replacing WWE’s usual press conference format, Triple H addressed the moment. Fans were chanting “We want Kross,” but Triple H misheard and fired back: “You want Brock? You’ve got him.” He elaborated, “If there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn’t be here anymore. The whole dynamic changes when Brock’s around. He makes WWE unpredictable again.”


From ‘Ban List’ Rumors to a Blockbuster Feud

Just weeks ago, UFC legend Daniel Cormier suggested Lesnar was on TKO’s internal “ban list” amid the company’s legal controversies. But Lesnar had remained quietly listed on WWE’s active roster. Now, he’s seemingly launching into a new program with Cena, possibly as part of Cena’s retirement tour. “One of the first things I asked John was, ‘Who do you want?’ And Brock was definitely in that conversation,” Triple H revealed.

Brock Lesnar is officially back and WWE may never be the same again.

