Tyrese Haliburton Exits NBA Finals Game 7 With Lower Right Leg Injury, Pacers’ Hopes Dented

In a very agonizing moment for the Indiana Pacers’ supporters, top guard Tyrese Haliburton was compelled to exit Game 7 of the NBA Finals early in the first quarter due to an injury in his lower right leg. This occurred just a few minutes into the game, inflicting a huge setback on the Pacers’ bid for the championship.

On the ABC broadcast, the Pacers officially announced in the second quarter that Haliburton was not going to rejoin the court because of what they described as “a lower right leg injury.”

The injury occurred in a sudden and painful fashion. After he was passed the ball at the top of the key, Haliburton tried to dribble but collapsed onto the court floor suddenly, losing the ball. He immediately showed distress by slamming his hand into the court floor over and over while the game was interrupted for a timeout.

Team members slid in to help and Haliburton was taken off the court, without putting any weight on his right leg. The drama left witnesses in absolute silence as their star player was leaving what was probably the most important game of the season.

Prior to the injury, Haliburton had a burgeoning footprint in Game 7. In just seven minutes of action, he was already at nine points, having made three out of four of his three point attempts. His early production provided a spark the Pacers desperately needed, for what could have been a separatist game for the young guard.

In the lead-up to the Finals, Haliburton was a key factor in Indiana’s prolonged playoff run. In 22 games before the game on Sunday, he averaged 17.7 points, 9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. His on-court imagination and playmaking were invaluable assets for the Pacers’ playoff resurgence, as most of their comeback wins were a direct result of his on-court genius.

One of his best moments came in Game 1 of the Finals, when Haliburton sealed the game with a game-clinching shot, with just 0.3 seconds left on the clock a moment now cemented in Indiana basketball history.

But Haliburton’s health had been a growing concern through the series. He had been struggling with a strain in his right calf, which first emerged earlier in the Finals. In Game 5, he appeared to have worsened the injury, and at times in both Games 5 and 6, he was visibly limping.

During a pre-Game 7 press conference, Haliburton flat-out admitted to still feeling the effects of the injury. “I’m pretty much right where I was at prior to Game 6,” he said. “A little stiff, a little sore, kinda. Good thing I only had to play, like, 23 minutes. I’ve been able to get even more treatment and do some more stuff. Just trying to take care of it the best that I can.”

Despite the injury issues, Haliburton certainly proved his will to remain on court for his side. After the win by Indiana at Game 6, which maintained their title hopes, he spoke about his motivation to keep playing despite the pain.

“I view it as my desire to be there to battle with my teammates,” Haliburton said. “These are the men who I’m willing to fight with, and we’ve had a very special season together, developing a special bond in our team. Also, I feel that I would regret not trying it.”

He also assured that he had communicated with his coach about his state and told, “I just want to be out there and fight and just had to have an honest conversation with Coach that, you know, if I didn’t look like myself and was hurting the team, like, sit me down. Obviously, I want to be on the floor. But I want to win more than anything.”

Unfortunately, fate had other plans in Game 7. Haliburton’s full scale of injury is yet to be determined; however, his missing the rest of the game left a massive void in the game plan and team spirit of Indiana. With the Pacers behind and their top player sidelined, everyone is watching for the finality of the Finals and the return of Haliburton. For basketball fans in Indiana and everywhere, his health is a top priority.

