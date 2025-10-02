LIVE TV
Home > Sports > UEFA Champions League: PSG Wipe The Smile Off Barcelona With Extra Time Goal!

Barcelona lost to PSG 2-1 in a heartbreaking defeat in the champions league after Ferran Torres had put them ahead only to concede a 90th minute winner. Lamine Yamal and Pedri also put in great performances, however, defensive lapses and a low key performance by Dani Olmo cost Barcelona heavily.

(Image Credit: PSG via X)

In an exciting UEFA champions league match, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium, Paris Saint Germain had to overcome Barcelona 2 goals to 1 in the end, despite being in the game with several players suffering injuries. Barcelona had already scored the goal through Ferran Torres, who scored with a Marcus Rashford pass, but PSG answered before the half time break with Senny Mayulu and the goal was the one of Goncalo Ramos in the 90th minute.

PSG vs Barcelona Highlights 

According to the ratings of the players, Lamine Yamal was the best and got a high rating with 8.5 because of his electric first half, dribbling flair, and creative passes, but ran out of steam in the second half. Pedri also received a commendation with 8.5 on his control through the middle, being able to stay calm under pressure, and being able to control the tempo. More positive appraisals praised the defensive work and both under pressure and passing abilities of other defenders such as Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde. Garcia was considered predictable and trustworthy, and some positive remarks were made in regard to the overlapping and linking of runs and passes of Kounde.



PSG’s Dominance Over Barcelona

Dani Olmo, though, enjoyed a less productive night linking the goal lines in cramped spaces, though never providing the final thrust or kill pass. His ratings go as low 5.5 to 6.5 in other reports. The bigger story is that Barcelona defended their positions weakly after PSG had beaten their press, which had been so strong in the early and control phases of the match. Having taken the lead in elements of possession and transitions, Barcelona failed to hold PSG at the end of the game, especially on the verge of a lengthened defense and deficiencies in tracking runs. In the case of PSG, the comeback highlights their profundity and their skills to exploit their errors despite the absence of several starters. To Barcelona and its coach Hansi Flick, it is a wakeup call,  the margin between winning and losing at the high end level in Europe is very small, and the defensive unity and focus need to be enhanced in case they are to compete on the top stage. 

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 7:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS