Home > Sports > Unveiling The Global Broadcast Strategy For WWE SmackDown!

Unveiling The Global Broadcast Strategy For WWE SmackDown!

While viewers in the US saw an emotional John Cena promo during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, viewers in other regions saw two highly rated Superstars engage in combat.

A still from the promo that US audience got.
A still from the promo that US audience got.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 23, 2025 18:42:26 IST

In a recent episode, the WWE SmackDown, the American audience had a different ending than the international audience to the episode, especially in regards to a segment involving John Cena. Such difference in broadcast material does not occur often in the professional wrestling entertainment segment, as the networks may decide to include exclusive footage or edits on accordance to their audience need.

What did the American Audience get to see?

In America the show ended in a segment of John Cena talking to the WWE Universe to give him a touching promo on his legacy and what he wants to leave behind in the company. This sequence was only shown in the American broadcast giving the US both a different ending to the program.

Even the international viewers were however given another version of the ending. The TV broadcast ended on a match of two of the most popular WWE Superstars with high-intensity performance and the establishment of further rivalry. This difference enabled viewers all around the world to see a different side of the WWE programming highlighting their international presence and giving a different direction to their story lines.

WWE and their strategies of different endings

The textual variation of airing different endings is a typical aspect of the WWE as a method of appealing to the wide variety of audience. Providing region specific content helps WWE engage viewers by offering exclusive content on a regional basis and helps keep the audience interested in different markets. The method also enables the company to experiment with the storylines and segments and determine the reception of the potential audience before it can put them into full effect worldwide.

US fans got a rare chance to listen to the WWE star as in the exclusive John Cena segment WWE took a personal approach to the broadcast. During the time, fans abroad had a spectacular show that displayed the adrenaline and entertainment WWE is recognized with.

This type of variation of broadcast content will only increase as WWE continues expansion of its presence around the world. 

Tags: American AudienceJohn Cena SmackdownWWEWWE SmackDown

