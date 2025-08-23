LIVE TV
Aleister Black Steals The Show When Damien Priest Takes R Truth's Place In WWE!

Aleister Black Steals The Show When Damien Priest Takes R Truth’s Place In WWE!

Damien Priest vs Aleister Black will be one of the most contentious relationships in WWE moving ahead since the feud has just gotten worse. Because of their divergent styles and intense rivalry, fans believe this would result in a major feud between the two and possibly a showdown at SummerSlam.

Priest's triumphal return home led to a full scale conflict with Black, but it was broken up before he could reach a definitive conclusion.
Priest's triumphal return home led to a full scale conflict with Black, but it was broken up before he could reach a definitive conclusion.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 23, 2025 15:58:33 IST

On the most recent installment of WWE SmackDown, taped in Ireland, the culmination of weeks worth of interpersonal drama seemed to be a heated confrontation between R Truth and Aleister Black as the latter challenged to rematch the former. In R Truth style, though, this went in an amusing direction.

Perfect replacement of R Truth?

Rather than showing up in person, an in character confused R Truth appeared on the titantron through a pre recorded video, apparently having flown to Dublin, Georgia instead of to Dublin, Ireland. Not one to disappoint his viewers, he put a replacement to his place, the looming Damien Priest. The comeback of Priest provided the premise of rising conflict as the two previously had an altercation three weeks prior when Aleister Black had come close to ending Priest’s reign with a deadly Black Mass, which left the latter with a hairline jaw fracture.

When Priest appeared, the audience awaiting eagerly to welcome him. Aleister Black ran into the ring and what was supposed to be a one on one match turned into a fight in mere moments. The two brawled with Priest going through with a powerbomb attempt on a nearby table which officials stopped. There was no winner and the segment rejuvenated one of the most exciting feuds in WWE.

Damien Priest’s Comeback

Priest came back at the worst time possible as WWE is obviously setting up a big match. The fans speculations point towards an inevitable match between the two and they may even be central to the upcoming major events such as the SummerSlam because this story line is gaining so much strength.

It is a solid storyline that is more than just tension filled between both opposing in ring styles. The sheer power and speed of Priest, as they are matched against the well rounded and confident methods of Black as his sharp attacks and deadly finishing moves come into play with the Black Mass.

Tags: Aleister BlackDamien PriestR-TruthWWEWWE SmackDown

