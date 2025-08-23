Mercedes Mone Makes History: Wins 9th Championship Belt 10 Years After Iconic Brooklyn Match

Call her Nine Belts Mone now, you might as well, The star has another honour to add to her already loaded legacy after winning her ninth title in professional wrestling which is yet another achievement in her career.

Mercedes Mone Adds Scottish Women’s Title to Her Collection

In a title vs. title match at RevPro Global Wars UK as part of Forbidden Door weekend, Mercedes Mone defeated Emersyn Jayne. She won the match, thus becoming the new Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Champion, continuing her streak of dominance across wrestling promotions across the world.

Prior to this win, Mone was the RevPro Undisputed British Women Champion, AEW TBS Champion and Owen Hart Foundation Women Tournament winner. She also held the CMLL World Women, EWA Women, Prime Time Wrestling Women and the BestYa Women titles. These accomplishments were across seven countries By adding Scotland, her international presence is ever-increasing.

Mercedes Mone Remembers Brooklyn Anniversary with Bayley

Mercedes Mone pre-match, live on Instagram with Bayley to mark a decade since their classic at NXT takeover Brooklyn. The two reminisced on how the match transformed women wrestling and they expressed the hope that they will share the ring again in future.

Mone even went ahead to tell Bayley that she should challenge her to one of her titles in the event that the opportunity arises in future. With the two wrestlers now competing in different companies, a rematch does not seem likely at all, but fans still hope that one can still take place, whether in WWE, AEW, or other companies.

Bayley’s Interest in Women’s Wrestling Events

Bayley also showed that she wanted to meet the ROH Women World Champion Athena, who put up the event of women wrestling called the Who Runs The World? show. She said that she would like to watch Kris Statlander in action since she has talked about the wrestler in a positive manner on various occasions.

Bayley will not be seen on WWE television currently since SummerSlam. But WWE has been showing vignettes of her returning and it has been speculated that she will be returning and how. Viewers are looking forward to how her resurrection story will be.

Mercedes Mone Faces New Challenges at RevPro Anniversary

Mercedes Mone was in celebration mode at Global Wars UK but it was short lived. She was soon challenged by Alex Windsor, Safire Reed and Nina Samuels of the Cut Throat Collective. By the time the numbers advantage was too great, Kanji intervened to level the playing field.

This will be followed by night two of RevPro 13th Anniversary, as Mone, Kanji and Dani Luna will face off against Windsor, Reed, and Samuels. The action does not stop there as she gets ready to take on Windsor once again, this time in a 4-way TBS Championship match at Forbidden Door alongside CMLL’s Persephone and STARDOM’s Bozilla.

