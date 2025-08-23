WWE SmackDown Results August 22: Becky Lynch Returns, Logan Paul Shocks John Cena

Becky Lynch stunned her native Ireland with a stunning entrances onto WWE SmackDown this Friday night. The Raw Superstar and Women Intercontinental Champion was hoping to be welcomed as a hero in Dublin but the crowd soon turned on her as she became the antagonist.

Becky Lynch Confronts Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown

To open the very first episode of SmackDown broadcast in Dublin, Becky Lynch appeared and ranted on the fans. She said the city did not deserve to have SmackDown and even said she attempted to cancel the show. The Man reels off her career accomplishments as he abuses other Irish celebrities.

Her rant saw WWE Women Champion Tiffany Stratton come out to remind Becky that Smackdown was her show. Nia Jax soon became a part of the fight, attacking Tiffany and Lynch joining the attack. Jade Cargill came in to make the save and this prompted the SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to make a blockbuster tag team match as the main event.

The match compelled old time enemies Lynch and Jax to join forces with Tiffany and Jade. It preluded to a disorganized final to an already full night of WWE action.

Logan Paul Answers John Cena on SmackDown

The second hour was marked by arrival of John Cena with roaring applause of the Dublin crowd. He was interrupted by his opponent in Clash in Paris, Logan Paul, who said that WWE fans never accepted him as anything more than an outsider. Cena replied with brutal honesty saying that Paul was using WWE as a free promotion tool.

Cena declared, “You’re a parasite who only shows up when it benefits you.” He threatened to kill Paul in Paris, unless he brought his best. Logan tried to strike back but Cena ducked and he hit him with an Attitude Adjustment to leave him humiliated.

Later in the night, Logan Paul was challenged by Drew McIntyre to avenge. By the close of SmackDown, Paul would do exactly that, stunning Cena with a brutal knock-out blow then leaving the arena.

WWE SmackDown Delivers Major Upsets

A number of the matches were outstanding during the night Piper Niven upset Charlotte Flair, and Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green interfered to help her. In the meantime, The Street Profits beat Tonga Loa and JC Mateo with the assistance of Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn at ringside at the right moment.

Melo Don Miz also won again elsewhere in the unusual teaming up with Miz stealing the pin again. This win gave them an opportunity to compete to become contenders to the WWE Tag Team Championship next week. Damian Priest also returned and brawled with Aleister Black.

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill Triumph Over Becky Lynch

The most awaited main event was when Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill had a big win. Becky Lynch left her partner Nia Jax in the middle of the fight and left her to fight on her own. Ratton and Cargill silenced her though, and closed out the match with a top-rope combination that left the crowd speechless.

This was proven true as the show closed and Cena was backstage preparing to leave when he was blindsided by a knockout punch by Logan Paul, leaving him as the last man standing in Dublin. SmackDown gave surprises, shocks and rivalries that will long be heard even after this historic night in Ireland.

