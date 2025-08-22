Why The Undertaker Wasn’t Happy At WWE SummerSlam 2025: Backstage Treatment Revealed

The 2025 WWE SummerSlam, which took place at MetLife Stadium in August 2 and 3, was full of excitement to the wrestling fans. It had some immense surprises like the shocking appearance of Brock Lesnar in the main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

Brock Lesnar’s Stunning WWE Return

Among the most intriguing ones of the night was the comeback of Lesnar. Having not been seen in WWE in two years, the crowd was left surprised after he appeared. Not many people thought that he would ever re-enter the ring on such a big platform especially after his name was mentioned in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon by Janel Grant.

It is already being teased that the reemergence of the Beast Incarnate will form the basis of the next big storyline in WWE. It is said that he has made a new contract with the company and is now on the course of collision with John Cena. Their fight will probably occur this fall, and September or October is the most probable times.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 became the second ever premium live event after the WrestleMania to be held on two successive days. The format allowed fans more action and featured WWE stars of the biggest magnitude in the two evenings.

The Undertaker’s SummerSlam Disappointment

Not every participant of the event was happy about it. Kevin Nash on his latest podcast said that The Undertaker was not happy with the way his role was dealt with during the show.

“From what I heard fking Undertaker wasn’t real happy that he had to fking – or somebody saw Taker at the f**king show and he was like sitting in the TV room, watching a monitor,” Nash explained.

It appears the Deadman had expected a more high profile position at WWE SummerSlam. Instead, he spent considerable part of the event on the backstage, and this made him feel marginalized during one of the major events of the year.

WWE Management and Backstage Decisions

The Undertaker is the most respected name in the history of WWE. Although he is no longer a wrestler, most people thought that the company would have found some significant role to play him during the event. But the move to keep him out of the limelight left some questions on the backstage planning of WWE.

It appeared that it was a wasted chance to have The Phenom just watch a monitor backstage. His mere presence can frequently bring a show to a higher level and fans are used to seeing him perform a symbolic role at the big shows like SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

The Undertaker’s Role Beyond the Ring

The Undertaker has been a very close associate of WWE even after his official retirement, in an ambassadorial role. He has been featured as the representative of the company in various stages around the world, has been to fan events and has often given advice to potential upcoming stars about how to improve their art.

His behind-the-scenes direction has been of great use to young talent who wanted to pick up tips from a master. He is not a wrestler anymore, but his culture of the locker room still exists. Nevertheless, his dissatisfaction at WWE SummerSlam 2025 indicates that he was hoping to play a larger role at one of the yearly major events.

It is unclear whether WWE will rethink his role in future events, but his mysticism means he is not done with the brand by any means.

