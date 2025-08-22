RCB Responds To Chinnaswamy Stampede Chaos After IPL 2025 Win: ‘Fans’ Stories Are Our History’

It marked the first IPL title victory of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and it was after 18 years that the fans of the club felt that their patience was paid off. Rajat Patidar helped his team to a great victory over Punjab Kings but the celebrations in Bengaluru were marred by a tragedy.

RCB Triumph Overshadowed by Tragedy

The trophy presentation and victory parade at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium turned out to be a disaster as a stampede broke out injuring several fans and killing some others. The homecoming that was meant to be joyous by RCB turned out to be a heartbreaking experience and this was a rather sad moment in the history of the franchise.

RCB officials admitted that the victory will always have a tinge of sorrow due to the sad happenings that occurred. The death of lives of their own supporters has given a feeling of obligation among the team to respect their memories and console the bereaved families.

RCB’s Responsibility Towards Fans

RCBs director of cricket, Mo Bobat, voiced the feelings of the franchise in an interview with Cricbuzz. Talking about the consequences of the stampede, he emphasized how the fans had always been core to the motivation of the team over the season.

“Cricket and the IPL is so much about passion and enjoyment, and one of our biggest motivators is our fans. We talked during the competition that we want to win it for our fans,” Bobat said, reflecting on the emotions that fueled the campaign.

The tragedy has hit the team hard, since the very fans who have remained loyal to them throughout the past 20 years have been the victims in their time of greatest triumph. “They’ve been the patient ones. Some of us are new. These fans have waited 18 years, so we wanted to do it for them, and for some of them to have lost their lives just feels incredibly sad,” he added.

RCB’s Commitment to Honour Lost Supporters

CB has been criticized because it was comparatively silent in the aftermath of the tragedy but Bobat admitted that it is too big to be able to respond with immediate effect. He noted that the decline in the number of fans cannot be resolved immediately but will remain the history of the franchise.

“We look forward to being able to recognise those people and their families. Their stories become a part of our history now,” Bobat said. These words emphasized the desire of the franchise to keep the memory of the people who died in the past as part of their history.

The filmmaker also highlighted how success and sorrow have become conjoined with RCB and how there is an underlying connotation of the costs paid by the faithful supporters.

RCB’s Legacy Shaped by Victory and Loss

“Every sports team has a history, and it has a heritage. What they’ve experienced becomes a part of our heritage and history, and we have to honour them,” Bobat stated, emphasizing the responsibility that RCB now carries.

In the case of RCB, the title in 2025 is no longer only about winning the IPL trophy after several years of heartbreak. It has now turned into a tale of mixed feelings- a blend of victory, grief and commemoration. The tradition of this victory is now permanently associated with the fans whose lives became a part of the franchise history.

