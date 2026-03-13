LIVE TV
TRENDING
TRENDING
Home > Sports > US-Iran-Israel War: US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Football Team To Skip FIFA World Cup 2026 For ‘Life and Safety’

US-Iran-Israel War: US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Football Team To Skip FIFA World Cup 2026 For ‘Life and Safety’

US President Donald Trump issues a sharp warning to the Iran national football team, advising them to skip FIFA World Cup 2026 for their "life and safety" amid the escalating US-Iran-Israel conflict. Read about the geopolitical tensions, the asylum of Iranian women players, and the clash between FIFA's mission and the 2026 war.

US-Iran-Israel War: US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Football Team To Skip FIFA World Cup 2026 For 'Life and Safety'. Photo: ANI
US-Iran-Israel War: US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Football Team To Skip FIFA World Cup 2026 For 'Life and Safety'. Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 13, 2026 10:58:14 IST

US-Iran-Israel War: US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Football Team To Skip FIFA World Cup 2026 For ‘Life and Safety’

In a startling pivot that has sent shockwaves through the sporting and diplomatic worlds, US President Donald Trump has advised the Iranian national football team to withdraw from the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Citing extreme concerns for their “life and safety,” the President’s warning comes amid a sharp escalation in Middle East tensions and an active military conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

The statement, posted on his Truth Social platform, marks a significant departure from the diplomatic “green light” Trump had reportedly given to FIFA President Gianni Infantino just days prior. While Trump maintained that the Iranian side is technically “welcome” at the tournament, he made it clear that their presence on North American soil might be a dangerous proposition.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump wrote.

The timing of the post is particularly jarring for FIFA officials. Last week, following a meeting at the White House, Gianni Infantino expressed optimism, stating that Trump had reiterated his support for the 48-team expanded tournament being a vehicle for global unity. Infantino had confirmed that the Iranian team would be permitted to compete, despite the geopolitical storm following the military strikes that began on February 28.

However, the reality on the ground appears to have overtaken those sporting ideals. With Iran drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand—and matches scheduled for Inglewood and Seattle—the logistical and security nightmare of hosting a nation currently in a state of war with the host country is becoming undeniable.

Trump’s comments also touched upon the recent defection of five Iranian women footballers in Australia. The players sought asylum after refusing to sing the national anthem during the Asian Cup, fearing severe repercussions upon their return to Tehran.

The President championed their cause, advocating for their safety and praising Australia’s decision to grant them humanitarian visas. This incident has further fueled the narrative that Iranian athletes are in a precarious position, both at home and abroad, as they become symbols of political resistance.

Despite the warning to Iran, Trump remained bullish about the tournament’s overall success. In a follow-up post, he promised that the World Cup—hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico—would be the “Greatest and Safest Sporting Event in American History,” noting that ticket sales are already “through the roof.”

As the June kickoff approaches, the question remains whether the beautiful game can actually transcend the fires of war, or if the 2026 World Cup will be defined by the teams that weren’t there. 

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 10:58 AM IST
US-Iran-Israel War: US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Football Team To Skip FIFA World Cup 2026 For ‘Life and Safety’

QUICK LINKS