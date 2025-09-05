US Open Doubles Final 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe Final match live telecast Online

US Open Doubles Final 2025 Live Streaming: The US open women doubles final will be a fix as American Taylor Townsend and Czechia Katerina Siniakova will face off against Canada Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand Erin Routliffe in the Grand Slam of the year. The women event has already hit its peak, the men doubles draw has already completed its semifinal line after a drama in the quarterfinals.

Townsend/Siniakova: Strong Form and Resilience

Siniakova and Townsend have been playing well all through the tournament, having defeated strong rivals on their way to the final. They were playing a relaxed match in the semifinal and overpowered Wimbledon champions Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-6(3).

Reflecting on the victory, Townsend said, “We did better than we did at Wimbledon. And that’s the goal.”

This is a payoff to losing semifinals at Wimbledon last year, and a move toward a title run in New York.

Dabrowski/Routliffe: Chasing Another US Open Title

In their path are Dabrowski and Routliffe, both of whom have been equally consistent. Italian pair Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini lost the match to the No. 3 seeds in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3 to gain their spot in the final.

Dabrowski and Routliffe will come into the final on a high after winning the title in Cincinnati recently and having already won the US Open in 2023.

Men’s Doubles: Surprise Packages and Favorites

Unseeded Americans Robert Cash and JJ Tracy have become one of the stories of the tournament on the men side. The NCAA doubles champions extended their dream streak beating the no. 15 seeds Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-1, 7-6(7). They have won with upsets over the higher seed in previous rounds.

Meanwhile, India Yuki Bhambri and New Zealand Michael Venus had moved on and beaten Rajeev Ram and Nikola Mektic in three sets, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3.

Granollers/Zeballos and Salisbury/Skupski Progress

On other courts, No. 5 seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos narrowly defeated Constantin Frantzen and Robin Haase, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Argentina-Spanish duo that won at Roland Garros 2025 showed that they could stay calm in the situation.

The challenge of unseeded Czech duo Tomas Machac and Matej Vocel was over when Britain’s Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski won 7-6(6), 6-3 to move into the semifinals, being seeded sixth.

US Open Doubles 2025 – Key Match Details

Women’s Doubles Final:

Taylor Townsend/Katerina Siniakova vs Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe.

Men’s Doubles Semifinals:

Robert Cash/JJ Tracy vs Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus

Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York.

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025.

Live Streaming: Matches will be available on ESPN in the U.S. and on Sony Sports Network & SonyLIV in India.

