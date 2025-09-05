LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online

Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online

Romania host Canada in an international friendly at the National Arena, Bucharest, on Friday. Fresh from a strong Euro 2024 run, the home side aim to extend their progress, while Canada, riding their World Cup momentum, look to test themselves against European opposition in an exciting clash.

Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online (Image Credit - AI Generated)
Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online (Image Credit - AI Generated)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 5, 2025 12:05:08 IST

Friday evening Romania and Canada play an international friendly in Bucharest, in National arena. Each party has had its way in the run-up to the match, with Romania supported by a robust Euro 2024 marketing campaign and Canada still enjoying its remarkable ascendancy on the global stage.

Romania: Strengths and Form

Romania had a great Euro 2024 experience, not only did they qualify but also reached the Round of 16, only to lose to the Netherlands. That performance demonstrated their strength and capability to compete with the elite of Europe.

The home support in Bucharest, Romania will be hoping to continue with their recent success and test newer combinations before the next qualifiers. They have the best asset of competitive structure and organization in play.

Canada: Strengths and Form

The image of Canadian footballing has also increased by a considerable amount since the world cup of 2022. The team has also gained depth and quality with some of its players playing in the best European leagues.

The Canadian camp is very confident because they are willing to test themselves against a European opponent. Their speed of transition, attacking nature and physicality might be a nuisance to Romania in this friendly match.

National Arena Match Outlook

The National arena is a place of excitement and the audience is expecting a thrilling match. Romania will go back to their muscular formation, and to their tactical strength, and to the offensive vitality and strength of Canada.

The two sides see this game as a backdoor; Romania before the start of major qualifiers, and Canada before the massive preparations of the 2026 FIFA world cup.

Romania vs Canada Live Streaming: When and How to Watch

When will the Romania vs Canada international friendly be played?
Friday, September 5, 2025.

Where will the Romania vs Canada match take place?
National Arena, Bucharest.

What time will the Romania vs Canada game kick off?
The match begins at 9:00 PM local time (EEST) / 2:00 PM ET.

Will Romania vs Canada be broadcast live on TV?
Yes, the match will be televised on One Soccer.

Where can fans watch Romania vs Canada live streaming?
The match will be available on Fubo.

ALSO READ: LES vs SA Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Lesotho vs South Africa Telecast On Tv And Online

Tags: BucharestcanadaEuro 2024FIFA World Cup 2026RomaniaRomania vs Canada

RELATED News

US Open Doubles Final 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe Final match live telecast Online
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova’s Thrilling Comeback Win Over Naomi Osaka
This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers
LES vs SA Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Lesotho vs South Africa Telecast On Tv And Online
From Ben Stokes To Adam Gilchrist: Top 5 Batters with the Most Sixes in Test Cricket History

LATEST NEWS

Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online
Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online
Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online
Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online

QUICK LINKS