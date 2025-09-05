Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online

Friday evening Romania and Canada play an international friendly in Bucharest, in National arena. Each party has had its way in the run-up to the match, with Romania supported by a robust Euro 2024 marketing campaign and Canada still enjoying its remarkable ascendancy on the global stage.

Romania: Strengths and Form

Romania had a great Euro 2024 experience, not only did they qualify but also reached the Round of 16, only to lose to the Netherlands. That performance demonstrated their strength and capability to compete with the elite of Europe.

The home support in Bucharest, Romania will be hoping to continue with their recent success and test newer combinations before the next qualifiers. They have the best asset of competitive structure and organization in play.

Canada: Strengths and Form

The image of Canadian footballing has also increased by a considerable amount since the world cup of 2022. The team has also gained depth and quality with some of its players playing in the best European leagues.

The Canadian camp is very confident because they are willing to test themselves against a European opponent. Their speed of transition, attacking nature and physicality might be a nuisance to Romania in this friendly match.

National Arena Match Outlook

The National arena is a place of excitement and the audience is expecting a thrilling match. Romania will go back to their muscular formation, and to their tactical strength, and to the offensive vitality and strength of Canada.

The two sides see this game as a backdoor; Romania before the start of major qualifiers, and Canada before the massive preparations of the 2026 FIFA world cup.

Romania vs Canada Live Streaming: When and How to Watch

When will the Romania vs Canada international friendly be played?

Friday, September 5, 2025.

Where will the Romania vs Canada match take place?

National Arena, Bucharest.

What time will the Romania vs Canada game kick off?

The match begins at 9:00 PM local time (EEST) / 2:00 PM ET.

Will Romania vs Canada be broadcast live on TV?

Yes, the match will be televised on One Soccer.

Where can fans watch Romania vs Canada live streaming?

The match will be available on Fubo.

