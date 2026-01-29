USA Batter Aaron Jones Charged For Breaching CWI And ICC Anti-Corruption Codes; Banned From All Formats Ahead Of T20 WC 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has provisionally suspended prominent USA batter Aaron Jones from all forms of cricket after charging him with multiple breaches of anti-corruption codes.

The suspension comes just weeks before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin on February 7.

Jones has been charged under the Cricket West Indies (CWI) and ICC Anti-Corruption Codes in connection with alleged fixing during the 2023–24 Bim10 League in Barbados.

Charges Linked to Bim10 League and International Matches

In an official statement, the ICC confirmed that Jones faces five charges, the majority of which relate to the Bim10 tournament, which falls under the jurisdiction of Cricket West Indies. Two additional charges relate to international fixtures governed by the ICC’s own anti-corruption code.

“Mr. Jones has been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from January 28, 2026, to respond to the charges,” the ICC said.

Failure to Report Corrupt Approaches and Non-Cooperation

Apart from the alleged fixing offence, Jones has also been charged with failing to disclose corrupt approaches to the relevant authorities and not cooperating with investigations conducted by both the CWI and the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

According to the ICC, the charges include: Fixing or attempting to improperly influence matches during the Bim10 tournament, Failure to report approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct, Refusal or failure to cooperate with anti-corruption investigations and Obstructing ICC ACU inquiries related to international matches.

ICC Warns of Wider Anti-Corruption Probe

The ICC indicated that the case against Jones is part of a larger ongoing investigation, which could lead to additional charges against other individuals involved.

“These charges are part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course,” the statement added.

Blow to USA Cricket Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The development comes at a sensitive time for USA Cricket, with Jones recently part of a training camp in Sri Lanka ahead of the global tournament. Although the USA squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 has not yet been announced, selectors were expected to pick 15 players from an 18-member group.

Jones’ provisional suspension renders him ineligible for selection, dealing a significant blow to the USA’s World Cup preparations.

Aaron Jones’ International Career So Far

The 31-year-old New York-born cricketer has represented the USA in 52 One-Day Internationals and 48 T20 Internationals. He was a key member of the USA squad that reached the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. His last international appearance came in April 2025.

Aaron Jones has 14 days to respond to the charges. If found guilty, he could face a lengthy ban or permanent exclusion from professional cricket, depending on the outcome of the disciplinary process.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 fast approaching, USA Cricket will now have to rethink its squad composition without one of its most experienced batters.

