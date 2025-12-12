LIVE TV
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rewrites U19 Records For IND With Breaking Century In Just 56 Balls vs UAE

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rewrites U19 Records For IND With Breaking Century In Just 56 Balls vs UAE

The 2025 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup was truly an event to remember for young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi who scored a century off only 56 balls against UAE and displayed a super talent at merely 14 years of age. His century knock not only let the Indian team again take the strongest position but also confirmed the efficiency of India’s youth cricket pipeline.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 12, 2025 12:30:18 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rewrites U19 Records For IND With Breaking Century In Just 56 Balls vs UAE

The Indian youth cricket has received the strongest support by far in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 when 14 year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave a great batting exhibition against the United Arab Emirates in their group stage match. The little marvel’s century was achieved in only 56 balls, which was a mixture of aggression and calculation drawing applause not just from the fans but also pundits and ex cricketers. India at that time was trying to make their mark very early in the tournament and Suryavanshi’s performance did exactly that by setting a commanding tone for a team effort. His runs at the beginning of the game helped India in taking control of the match from the very first moment at the Dubai fixture of ACC Asia Cup.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century In IND vs UAE

Suryavanshi’s innings was a pace maker not just for his speed scoring but also for his maturity in shot selection and timing qualities very hard to find in such young players. The teenager throughout 2025 has been in the news for his consistent across format run scoring and this century has further strengthened his position as one of India’s brightest cricketing prospects. His attacking style has been compared to some of the great hitters in the game, and his innings included clean boundaries and well timed sixes, thus keeping the UAE bowlers under pressure during the entire innings. Such performances give an indication to the strength of the youth system in India and also a sign of a bright future for the national setup in terms of the cricketing stars that they will be able to groom for the senior levels.

IND vs UAE

The match saw India totally showing off their strengths, with Suryavanshi leading the way and the overall performance of the team. The tournament is still far from over, but one of the bright points has been the Indian young players’ talent, and it has been a long time coming for the fans into the Asia Cup. The emergence of Suryavanshi like wonders has reduced very much the question of India’s future cricket tactics and the readiness of the players who are coming up behind.

Also Read: India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 12:30 PM IST
