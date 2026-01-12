LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy, QF: Shams Mulani, Sameer Rizvi Shine With The Bat, Chip In With Crucial Knocks For Respective Sides | WATCH

Vijay Hazare Trophy, QF: Shams Mulani, Sameer Rizvi Shine With The Bat, Chip In With Crucial Knocks For Respective Sides | WATCH

Shams Mulani, Sameer Rizvi played crucial knocks for their respective state sides in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Monday.

Shams Mulani and Sameer Rizvi. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Shams Mulani and Sameer Rizvi. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 12, 2026 14:28:04 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy, QF: Shams Mulani, Sameer Rizvi Shine With The Bat, Chip In With Crucial Knocks For Respective Sides | WATCH

Mumbai’s Shams Mulani chipped in with a crucial knock of 86 runs off 91 deliveries for his side during the Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarter-final fixture against Karnataka. Batting first, Mumbai were left struggling at 136/5 at one stage. But it was Mulani’s brilliance with the bat that helped the side put some runs on the board. Mumbai eventually managed 254/8.

Mumbai were without the services of some of the key players. Rohit Sharma was there for only two matches while Shreyas Iyer who had earlier replaced Shardul Thakur as the skipper of the side is on national duty. Iyer is Shubman Gill’s deputy for the ODI series against New Zealand. Siddhesh Lad is leading the side in his absence. 

The side also suffered a major blow ahead of the big clash after Sarfaraz Khan and Tushar Deshpande were also ruled out. Sarfaraz, who was in excellent form, injured his finger while batting in the nets after being hit by a ball from Sairaj Patil.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Tushar Deshpande returned to Mumbai due to a family emergency. 





Sameer Rizvi’s Masterclass

Uttar Pradesh batter Sameer Rizvi also played an important innings for Uttar Pradesh against Saurashtra. Rizvi struck a quick 88* off 77. UP lost wickets at regular intervals but Rizvi’s brisk knock and opener Abhishek Goswami’s 88 off 82 helped the side go past 300-run mark. 

Prashant Veer also chipped in with 30 off 31 while Zeeshan Ansari struck 11-ball 20. For Suarashtra , it was Chetan Sakariyawho was the pick of the bowlers. He scalped three wickets for 54 in 10 overs. Ankur Panwar and Prerak Mankad picked up two wickets each.

The winner of the quarter-final matches will march ahead in the semis. 

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 2:28 PM IST
Tags: Sameer RizviShams MulaniVijay Hazare Trophy

