Villa fans divided over decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (OCTOBER 17, 2025) (SOUNDBITE) (English) FOOTBALL FAN, JACK DEATHRIDGE, SAYING: "Well, I'm a bit surprised because we don't usually stop people from exercising their free will, I suppose. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FOOTBALL FAN, JACK DEATHRIDGE SAYING: 'I mean, obviously I'm concerned for their safety, but I think, I think it's up to them if they want to come here, really, I suppose. We shouldn't make the decision for them." (SOUNDBITE) (English) ASTON VILLA FAN ORIGINALLY FROM PALESTINE, ANNAS AHMED, SAYING: JOURNALIST ASKING: "Do you think Birmingham is safe? Do you think Aston Villa is safe?" ANNAS AHMED SAYING: "I think no. I think not safe." JOURNALIST ASKING: "Why?" ANNAS AHMED SAYING: "Because of the war, you know that. Yeah, this area (has a) war now. I think not safe." (SOUNDBITE) (English) BIRMINGHAM STUDENT, VICTOR ADEWMI, SAYING: "I do understand, but at the end of the day, that's up to the person to decide, because there's risk involved in anything. If I'm to go to a place that's, you know, maybe not a lot of people of my colour are, you know, welcome to. At the end of the day, no one can really say to me, I can't go there. That's my decision, and if something does go wrong, it's only me that can, you know, put my hands up and say, 'hey, I'm going to have to hold that on my head', but you can't really, you can safeguard, but banning people from going to a football game, I think that's kind of where you start crossing lines and stuff, you know." (SOUNDBITE) (English) BIRMINGHAM FOOTBALL FAN, NAJEEB MUHAMMED, ON WHETHER THE MACCABI TEL AVIV FANS SHOULD BE ABLE TO TRAVEL, SAYING: "I think that football should be watched by everyone. I'm like, it's like a sport that everyone loves, and, yeah man, I think it's like, I think they should. I think they should (be able to attend). Yeah." STORY: No away supporters will be allowed to attend Aston Villa's home Europa League clash with Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 6 after police raised public safety concerns about potential protests, the Premier League club said on Thursday (October 17). The move comes after there were protests at the Israel national team's World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Italy, with police using tear gas on protesters and pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Oslo and Udine. Villa said they were following instructions from the Safety Advisory Group (SAG), who are responsible for issuing safety certificates for games at Villa Park, based on a number of physical and safety factors. Reuters has contacted Maccabi Tel Aviv for comment. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the announcement, and on Friday (October 17) the British government said it is working with police and looking at the additional resources needed so that fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv can attend the match. Villa are third in the Europa League standings while Maccabi Tel Aviv are 30th after two rounds. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described Villa's announcement as a "shameful decision" on X. Global soccer body FIFA has faced repeated calls to act over the war in Gaza, with Palestinian officials pressing for Israel to be suspended from international football. The issue has been under review by FIFA for months, but no decision has yet been taken, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino consistently saying such matters require consensus with the confederations and must be handled with caution. Earlier this month, FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani said Israel's continued participation in international football has to be dealt with first and foremost by UEFA. UEFA appeared poised for an emergency vote on suspending Israel from European competition last month but reportedly held off on a proposed vote following the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in the region. (Production: Gerhard Mey, Oliver Regan, Conal Quinn)

