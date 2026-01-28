Explained: Carlos Alcaraz’s Fitness Band Controversy At Australian Open 2026 And Virat Kohli’s Connection

Elite athletes across sports are increasingly turning to wearable fitness tracking technology to better understand their bodies and improve performance. These compact devices use sensors to collect data on heart rate, sleep cycles, physical strain and recovery levels. The information helps players and coaches fine tune training loads, prevent injuries and manage fatigue during long seasons. These wearables provide athletes with continuous physiological monitoring capabilities which enable them to track their body reactions during peak competition and travel times.

What Is ‘Whoop Fitness Tracker’? How Is It Related To Virat Kohli?

The increasing demand for these devices reached its zenith when Indian cricket star Virat Kohli demonstrated their use by wearing a fitness tracking device during his training session to show how modern athletes from all sports now require health data that they can access at any time. The 2026 Australian Open experienced a technology related dispute when top tennis players had to remove their identical wearable devices before their matches. Although most professional tour events permit these devices, Grand Slam competition rules currently prohibit their use during actual matches. Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner were asked to remove it. The decision frustrated players and coaches, who argued that the trackers exist solely to monitor physical stress and recovery, which they intended to use for their intended function.

But Why These Trackers Are Not Allowed In Grand Slams?

The ongoing debate has created a larger discussion which examines the connection between tennis rules and current sports scientific advancements. Proponents of wearable technology argue that players need these devices to handle their health problems during extended matches that occur in hot weather conditions. The players who followed the rule wanted sports authorities to change their decision about the rule in upcoming months. Tournament organisers have indicated that conversations are ongoing about revising policies to balance fairness with athlete welfare. The growing use of technology in professional sports creates a problem because existing competition rules fail to accommodate modern techniques which measure performance instead of providing athletes with strategic benefits.

