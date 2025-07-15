Virat Kohli, Please Come Back: Ex-India Legend Madan Lal’s Emotional Appeal After Lord’s Test

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has made a heartfelt request to Virat Kohli, asking him to reconsider his retirement and return to Test cricket. His emotional appeal came after India’s close defeat at Lord’s, where the team’s lack of experience showed during the pressure moments.

Lack of Experience Showing in England

Kohli had called time on his Test career back in May. Not long after, Rohit Sharma also stepped away from the format. With seasoned players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane already out of the picture, India ended up heading to England with a young and fairly raw squad.

This fresh group, while talented, has been put to the test in challenging English conditions — and at times, the absence of senior voices has been clearly felt.

Shubman Gill, now leading the team, is the fifth-youngest captain in India’s Test history. While the team managed to win at Edgbaston and fought hard at Lord’s, inexperience at key junctures has been a clear issue.

Madan Lal, speaking to Hindustan Times, said, “Virat Kohli’s passion for Indian cricket was unmatched. It’s my wish that he should come back to Test cricket after retirement. There’s nothing wrong with returning. If not in this series, he should make a comeback in the next.”

Madan Lal on Kohli’s Role in Indian Cricket

Lal believes Kohli still has a lot to offer, both with the bat and through his influence on younger players. He insists Kohli’s presence would fill the leadership vacuum that’s been visible in crunch moments.

“From my point of view, he should reverse his retirement. Because he can easily play for 1-2 years. It’s about you passing your experience to the youngsters. You just left it. It’s not too late. Please come back,” he added.

India’s Test team, missing the experienced heads of Kohli and Rohit, has also lacked sharp tactical thinking. Some of that, according to Lal, falls on the coaching staff.

Kohli’s Legacy Still Casting a Shadow

Shubman Gill has taken over the number four spot and has done fairly well with the bat, especially on the easier English tracks. But when it comes to what Virat Kohli brought to the table — not just with runs, but with his presence and leadership — it’s been tough to match.

Gill plays with flair and aggression, and there’s no doubt he has the talent. But when you look at someone like Ben Stokes, who leads with calm authority and sharp decisions, you can see Gill still has some growing to do.

Kohli’s influence on Indian Test cricket is hard to forget. He played a big role in building the team’s confidence overseas. With the current squad still settling in and figuring things out, Madan Lal’s plea for Kohli to return doesn’t feel out of place at all.

Strategy Shift After Kohli Era

Under Kohli, India’s Test approach was built on pace attack, sharp fielding, and a fearless attitude. The current side seems to have leaned towards a more batting-heavy approach, which hasn’t always worked in challenging English conditions.

With two more matches to go in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India’s young squad will need to learn quickly. But the question remains — would a player like Kohli have made a difference? Madan Lal, for one, firmly believes he still can.

