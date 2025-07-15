Rishabh Pant Pens Heartfelt Post After India’s Thrilling Lord’s Loss: ‘We Fought Hard’

India lost a tough game to England by just 22 runs at Lord’s on July 14. They were chasing 193 but got all out for 170. Ravindra Jadeja was the only one who really stood firm, scoring an unbeaten 61 runs. Everyone was hoping for a big innings from Rishabh Pant since he started the series with two centuries, but this time he got out for just 9 runs.

After the match, Rishabh posted on X saying, “We fought hard, but sometimes the game doesn’t go your way. Test cricket never stops teaching.”

Test cricket never stops teaching. 🇮🇳#RP17 pic.twitter.com/tkJiSK4NWR — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 15, 2025

The Final Wicket That Ended India’s Hopes

The last wicket fell when Shoaib Bashir got Mohammed Siraj out on his sixth over’s fifth ball. Siraj played a defensive shot, but the ball hit the stumps and the bail came off quickly. That ended the match in England’s favor.

Unfortunately for Bashir, he’ll miss the next two Tests because of a fractured finger.

Rishabh Pant’s Injury Could Keep Him Out

Rishabh got hurt on his left index finger while catching a ball from Jasprit Bumrah on day one. He had to leave the field and Dhruv Jurel took over as wicketkeeper during England’s innings. Pant didn’t come back to keep wickets after that.

There’s a chance he might still play as a batsman in the next Test, but his finger injury could keep him out.

Dhruv Jurel Steps In as Wicketkeeper

Dhruv Jurel filled in for Pant and kept wickets in this match. He has only played one Test since Pant returned, which was the Perth Test against Australia where he played as a batsman.

If Pant can’t keep wickets in the upcoming games, Jurel will have an important role to play behind the stumps.

Kumble Thinks Jadeja Should’ve Gone for It

Anil Kumble, one of India’s most respected cricket minds, felt Jadeja played it a bit too safe. He believed there were moments where the left-hander could’ve looked to score more freely, especially against bowlers who weren’t offering too much threat.

“The two bowlers he could have potentially taken on were Chris Woakes, who is slightly slower in the air, and then Bashir and Joe Root. I know they’re off-spinners taking the ball away, but it wasn’t turning square. So there wasn’t a lot to worry about in terms of spin or the outside edge. Jadeja has played on tougher pitches and against better bowling. I thought he could have taken a chance,” Kumble said.

He didn’t deny how tough the situation was, but still felt that a few bold shots could’ve turned the game.

“You want to take those risks. Yes, there were a few runs he rightly declined because Bumrah and Siraj were at the other end, but he could have chanced it a bit more,” he added.

