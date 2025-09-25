LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite

Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite

Before marrying Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli’s personal life was often the subject of speculation. He was linked to names like actress Sakshi Agarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sarah Jane Dias, though none of these relationships were confirmed. The most genuine romance from his early years was with Brazilian model Izabelle Leite, who admitted to dating Kohli for nearly two years. Everything changed when he met Anushka Sharma in 2013 during a commercial shoot, leading to one of the most celebrated love stories in India. After briefly facing breakup rumors in 2016, the couple reconciled and tied the knot in a private wedding in Italy in 2017, symbolizing stability and enduring love in the public eye.

You Won't Believe Why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Got Thrown Out of a New Zealand Restaurant! (Image Credit - ANI)
You Won't Believe Why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Got Thrown Out of a New Zealand Restaurant! (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 25, 2025 10:11:43 IST

Before his high-profile dating and eventual marriage, Virat Kohli found his private life the subject of constant speculation. A few names were bandied around his person in the early days of Virat’s cricketing journey, actress Sakshi Agarwal being one. Kohli’s association with Tamannaah Bhatia and Sarah Jane Dias also made gossip fodder, although none of these alleged affairs were ever ever publicly confirmed. The most credible early relationship was with Brazilian model Izabelle Leite, who stated that she had dated Virat for almost two years before they separated amicably.

Meeting Anushka Sharma

The most famous relationship in Kohli’s life began in 2013 when he met Anushka Sharma on the sets of an advertisement. The pair soon found themselves under intense public scrutiny as their relationship evolved. By 2014, they had done their first public appearances together and stated their relationship openly on record, defying the usual secrecy in celebrity dating.

Breakup and Patch-Up Rumors

It was reported that in 2016, Virat-Anushka had parted ways, as the couple was away from the public eye and had unfollowed each other on social media. However, the separation was a temporary matter. The two reconciled and got back together very soon. 

Marriage and Stability

Virat-Anushka caught everyone unawares with a secret wedding in Italy in December 2017. The love story continues to inspire, with barely any rumors of infidelity surfacing post-marriage. Kohli currently holds a brand image of stability, with no reported and substantiated claims over affairs post-wedding.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information and media reports; unconfirmed rumors about personal relationships are speculative.

Tags: Izabelle Leite Virat KohliSakshi Agarwal Virat KohliSarah Jane Dias Virat KohliTamannaah Bhatia Virat KohliVirat Kohli affairsVirat Kohli Anushka Sharma weddingVirat Kohli dating timelineVirat Kohli love lifeVirat Kohli relationship historyVirat Kohli rumored girlfriends

RELATED News

BCCI lodges complaint against Pak players Farhan, Rauf to ICC for inappropriate gestures during Asia Cup's Super Four clash
India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court
India face glitches but reach Asia Cup final after 41-run victory over Bangladesh
No objection with golfers playing other tournaments, given events don't clash: PGTI CEO Amandeep
"We don't take anyone lightly": Jaker Ali on Bangladesh's mindset against Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Family Net Worth Released By Forbes: President Trump’s Wealth Soars, Barron Trump Surprises Siblings With $150 Million Fortune
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters
Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite
Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal
Watch: Agni-Prime Missile Successfully Launched From Rail-Based System In India
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Edge Higher, Which Stock Is Making Or Breaking Your Money? Find Out NOW!
Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse
Indian economy resilient despite global uncertainty; RBI bulletin highlights growth, fintech and UPI adoption
Charlie Kirk Killing: Witches Paid To Curse Turning Point USA CEO Days Before His Killing? Terrified Widow Erika Kirk Reacts
Donald Trump’s Secret Deal With Arab Leaders Could Make Benjamin Netanyahu Furious
Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite
Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite
Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite
Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite

QUICK LINKS