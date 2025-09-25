Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite

Before his high-profile dating and eventual marriage, Virat Kohli found his private life the subject of constant speculation. A few names were bandied around his person in the early days of Virat’s cricketing journey, actress Sakshi Agarwal being one. Kohli’s association with Tamannaah Bhatia and Sarah Jane Dias also made gossip fodder, although none of these alleged affairs were ever ever publicly confirmed. The most credible early relationship was with Brazilian model Izabelle Leite, who stated that she had dated Virat for almost two years before they separated amicably.

Meeting Anushka Sharma

The most famous relationship in Kohli’s life began in 2013 when he met Anushka Sharma on the sets of an advertisement. The pair soon found themselves under intense public scrutiny as their relationship evolved. By 2014, they had done their first public appearances together and stated their relationship openly on record, defying the usual secrecy in celebrity dating.

Breakup and Patch-Up Rumors

It was reported that in 2016, Virat-Anushka had parted ways, as the couple was away from the public eye and had unfollowed each other on social media. However, the separation was a temporary matter. The two reconciled and got back together very soon.

Marriage and Stability

Virat-Anushka caught everyone unawares with a secret wedding in Italy in December 2017. The love story continues to inspire, with barely any rumors of infidelity surfacing post-marriage. Kohli currently holds a brand image of stability, with no reported and substantiated claims over affairs post-wedding.

