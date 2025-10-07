Wall Street opens higher as Fed cues awaited

VIDEO SHOWS: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE (NYSE) OPENING BELL / MSG SPORTS AND NEW YORK RANGERS ON PODIUM CELEBRATING THEIR CENTENNIAL SEASON / DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE SHORTLY AFTER MARKET OPEN. SHOWS: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 7, 2025) (NYSE – Access all) 1. NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE (NYSE) OPENING BELL / MSG SPORTS AND NEW YORK RANGERS ON PODIUM CELEBRATING THEIR CENTENNIAL SEASON / NEW YORK RANGERS ALUMNI, ADAM GRAVES (LEFT) MIKE RICHTER (CENTER), HENRIK LUNDQVIST (RIGHT) / PEOPLE CHANTING (English) 'Let's go Rangers' AND CLAPPING (NOT SOUNDBITE) 2. SCREEN SHOWING DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE SHORTLY AFTER MARKET OPEN STORY: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday (October 7), a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record closing highs, with focus now shifting to a slate of Federal Reserve speakers for policy signals. New York Rangers alumni Adam Graves, Mike Richter, and Henrik Lundqvist rang the opening bell to celebrate their centennial season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.9 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 46,700.9. The S&P 500 rose 5.9 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 6,746.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 30.7 points, or 0.13%, to 22,972.369. (Production: Kyoko Gasha)

