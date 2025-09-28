"Want to break world record of 1.96 m": Para high-jump athlete Shailesh after gold at World C'ships

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Following his gold medal win at the World Para Athletics C’ships, Indian para high-jump athlete Shailesh Kumar said that he aims to break the world record of 1.96 m and has next year’s Asian Para Games and Los Angeles Paralympics of 2028 in his mind.

Shailesh secured Team India’s first gold medal at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Saturday in the T63 high jump competition. Shailesh secured the best jump of 1.91 m, securing not only the gold medal but also setting a championship record, as per ESPN. The podium was completed by the USA’s Paralympic champion Ezra Frech (1.85 m). India’s Varun Singh Bhatti jumped 1.85 m as well and got the bronze medal.

Speaking to the media, Shailesh said that the crowd’s support was great, but the humidity in Delhi was very high.

“I was training in Bengaluru, it was cold there and coming here a week before the event gave me an advantage. We got a lot of support from the home ground. I want to thank the Indian government for supporting Para Sports so much. I would like to thank SAI (Sports Authority of India), TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), which supported me so much that I could win a medal for India,” said the athlete.

Speaking on his plans, the athlete added, “I will be better prepared for the Asian Games; the main focus is LA 2028 Olympics. I would plan with my coach whether to train here or outside. My target is to break the world record of 1.96m. It is a huge matter of pride for me to win the gold in my home ground.”

Varun, who took home the bronze, said that this is a comeback after winning a silver in the Asian Para Games.

“This is my comeback after many years. I won my last medal in the 2018 Asian Games and after so long, I have managed to comeback in a major competition. I am a national champion and won a Khelo India silver, but I fulfilled my desire to succeed in a big tournament here,” said Varun.

He also spoke on his friendship with Shailesh, saying that they are both good friends on and off the field and keep motivating each other and pointing out each other’s mistakes.

“We have played in nationals and Khelo India events together. We are good friends both on and off the field. We keep motivating each other, pointing out each other’s mistakes. He won a Khelo India gold medal, I won a nationals gold. I am happy that the gold medal came home. I was great over the bar and technique was nice,” he added.

Varun, playing his fourth World Championships, called the experience as the “best world championship he has ever played”.

India’s Paralympic bronze medalist from last year and world champion from the 2024 Kobe World C’ships, Deepthi Jeevanji, failed to defend her title in the women’s 400 m T20 category, ending with a silver medal with timing of 55.16 seconds.

Deepthi also said to the media, “This is my second World C’ship. I am happy with my performance. Thank you to all supporters and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).”

So far, India has won three medals at the competition, one gold, silver and bronze each.

New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships exploded into action on its opening day with a flurry of broken world records and new championship marks.

A total of 11 finals were contested, with 33 athletes reaching the podium. China finished the day atop the medal tally with four medals, including two gold and two silvers. Host nation India ended Day 1 with three medals, highlighted by a gold from high jumper Shailesh Kumar in the men’s high jump T63 event.

DI Dongdong of China smashed his own world record in the men’s long jump T11 final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He improved upon his previous world record of 6.85m, which he set at last year’s Paralympic Games in Paris, by clocking an impressive 6.92m on his fourth attempt.

In the women’s 400m T20 final, India’s Deepthi Jeevanji secured the silver medal. The gold went to Turkey’s Aysel Onder, who set a new world record with a blazing time of 54.51 seconds. Julian Shuliar of Ukraine finished third with her season’s best mark of 56.29.

The men’s 100m T38 event saw Ryan Medrano of the USA set a new Championship record with a time of 10.83 seconds. He eclipsed the previous record of 10.93 seconds, set by Australian sprinter Evan O’Hanlon in Lyon in 2013.

Elsewhere, world record holder Jaydin Blackwell qualified for the finals with an impressive 10.92 seconds.

In the men’s 100m T37 event, Ricardo Gomes de Mendonca of Brazil set a Championship record with a swift time of 11.25 seconds. India’s Rakeshbhai Bhatt (11.62) and Shreyansh Trivedi (11.94) also qualified for the finals scheduled for Sunday.

The men’s 100m T12 semifinal saw Norway’s Salum Ageze Kashafali equal his own world record of 10.43 seconds. Ryutaro Kumo of Japan also equalled the Asian record and progressed to the finals.

In the men’s shot put F37 final, Albert Khinchagov, participating as a Neutral Para Athlete (NPA), created a Championship record with a 16.55m throw to clinch the gold. Another NPA, Aleksandr Belobokov, secured the silver with a season-best throw of 16.16m, while Tolibboy Yuldashev settled for the bronze medal.

The men’s 100m T47 final was a tight contest, with Brazil’s Petrucio Ferreira winning gold with a 10.66 second mark. China’s Shi Kangjun secured silver with a personal best of 10.68, and Morocco’s Aymane Al Haddaoui claimed the bronze with a 10.70 finish. (ANI)

