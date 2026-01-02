LIVE TV
Sports > WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts

WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts

A catch so good it left the batsman stunned. Jimmy Peirson pulled off a freakish grab in the Big Bash League to dismiss Glenn Maxwell.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 2, 2026 15:38:40 IST

WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts

In a stunning Big Bash League (BBL|15) match at the Gabba, the wicketkeeper of the Brisbane Heat, Jimmy Peirson, wrote one of the season’s most incredible moments by getting rid of the all rounder Glenn Maxwell. The catch, which was shared widely in a highlight video, showed Peirson jumping and reacting with such amazing athleticism that he could catch a very strong edge behind the stumps, and Maxwell, T20 veteran, was clearly overwhelmed as he retired. The event was soon deemed one of the best fielding efforts among the competition and it got the audience on social media and cricket courts completely captivated. 

Big Bash League: Glenn Maxwell’s Wicket By Jimmy Peirson

Peirson’s miraculous glovework happened in a closely fought battle between the Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Stars, which was the case of two giant teams in Australia’s top domestic T20 league. Though the Heat and Stars have had quite a few dramatic clashes in the recent seasons, this particular fight added a highlight reel moment that was hard to miss even in the midst of fast paced action. Maxwell, a player recognized for his remarkable fielding skills, was left speechless with his dismissal of such a beautifully brilliant way, which only confirmed how rare and impressive Peirson’s effort was. The video that went viral immediately received praises from not only the fans, and commentators but even the retired players too.



Social Media Reactions

Moreover, the catch was an indication of the high skill level in the Big Bash League and at the same time pointed out the rising need for athletic fielding in modern T20 cricket. Such moments have the power to change the game and prove how much good catching is needed in a format where every wicket counts. While the fans are still posting and discussing the clip on social media, Peirson’s catch at the Gabba has already been considered one of the season’s highlights and a demonstration of the excitement and drama that the BBL brings every year.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 3:38 PM IST
Tags: big-bash-leagueGlenn MaxwellGlenn Maxwell bblGlenn Maxwell catchGlenn Maxwell Jimmy peirson catchGlenn Maxwell wicket

WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts

WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts

WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts
WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts
WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts
WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts

