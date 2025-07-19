Watch: John Cena’s Shocking Post-Smackdown Moment Caught On Camera

After signing the contract for his SummerSlam match against John Cena, Cody Rhodes stood in the ring holding the Undisputed WWE Championship. But then Cena dropped a bomb — he told Cody their match was off. Cody didn’t take that well. He got mad, attacked Cena, and slammed him through a table. Before the show ended, Cody even forced Cena to sign the contract anyway.

Fans Show Unexpected Support for Heel Cena

Even though Cena is playing the bad guy right now, the WWE fans surprised everyone by cheering for him after the show went off air. They kept chanting “Thank you Cena” as he walked backstage. It looks like the fans really want him to go back to being the good guy again.

Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber earlier this year. He won a six-man match to get a shot at Cody’s title at WrestleMania 41. Cena teamed up with The Rock and fully embraced the villain role. At WrestleMania, he beat Cody and became a 17-time world champ.

Cena’s Title Run and What’s Next

Since then, Cena’s been holding onto that championship tight. But his farewell tour is coming to an end, with just 14 shows left. Fans are hoping to see the old Cena—the babyface—before he finally calls it quits. His SummerSlam match against Cody will probably wrap up their storyline, with many expecting Cody to win the title back.

Why Cody Rhodes is Going After Cena at SummerSlam

Cody earned this big chance by winning the King of the Ring final at Night of Champions, beating Randy Orton. He targeted Randy’s injured back and teased turning heel himself, but for now, he’s stayed a good guy. There’s a chance he might turn heel at SummerSlam.

This year, SummerSlam is special — it’s the first time it’s a two-night event, happening on August 2 and 3. The first night will end with the World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and Gunther.

