WATCH — Indian-Origin Cricketer Picks Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar, Names West Indies Legend as Favourite on Michael Clarke’s Podcast

The debate of who is the better batter between Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar was highly captivating in the 2000s. While many believed Tendulkar was better due to the longevity of his career, Ponting often went head-to-head against the Indian great.

Recently, while appearing on Michael Clarke’s Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast, Indian-Origin cricketer Harjas Singh picked Ponting over Tendulkar. 21-year-old Harjas Singh, who had won the Under-19 World Cup with the Australian side in 2024, made the bold call of picking Ponting over the man with 100 international centuries. The host, Clarke, was shocked in his reaction seeing Harjas Singh pick the former Australian skipper.

WATCH: Harjas Singh picks Ricky Ponting over Sachin Tendulkar









In a this-or-that challenge video, Harjas Singh, for multiple rounds in a row, picked Ricky Ponting over other decorated cricketers. He picked the two-time World Cup-winning skipper over the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Younis Khan, MS Dhoni, Jacques Kallis, Kevin Pietersen, and Steve Smith.

For the final round, Clarke put Harjas into the spot by giving Ponting and Brian Lara as the two options. The left-handed batter finally made a change in his choices as he chose the legendary batter from the West Indies over Ponting.

Who is Harjas Singh?

Harjas Singh is one of the most exciting young prospects in the Australian domestic circuit. The left-handed batter has already won the Under-19 World Cup with the national team in 2024. Batting at number four, Harjas scored a half-century in the final of the tournament against India U-19.

It was his only half-century in the tournament as he had a lean run of form leading up to the crucial clash. In seven games in the tournament, the left-hander scored 104 runs, averaging a meagre 14.85.

However, since winning the Under-19 World Cup, Harjas Singh has gone on to achieve impressive heights in his career. In 2025, he grabbed the headlines for an incredible display of aggressive batting. Playing in a fifty-over game in Sydney grade cricket, the left-hander scored a triple-century. What made his incredible feat even more special was that he did not even come out to bat at the top of the order. Batting at number three, Harjas smashed 314 runs while playing for Western Suburbs. In his knock, the southpaw smashed 35 sixes.

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