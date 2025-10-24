LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Watch Video: Mohsin Naqvi Hailed By Pakistan Politician For Stealing Asia Cup Trophy, Indian Players Branded 'Terrorists'

Weeks after the Asia Cup final, the standoff continues. Naqvi has stated that the trophy will only be handed over to a member of the Indian team. BCCI has refused to meet these conditions.

Mohsin Naqvi. Photo: X.
Mohsin Naqvi. Photo: X.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 24, 2025 12:56:37 IST

Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign ended in disappointment on the field, as the team suffered three heavy defeats to India, including a crushing loss in the final. However, the controversy that grabbed headlines was not about cricketing failures but about the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi’s actions after the final.

Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, refused to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to the Indian team during the post-match ceremony. The Indian team management had already indicated that they would not accept the trophy from Naqvi. 

When the players did not approach the podium, he reportedly left the venue holding the trophy. 

The incident was further highlighted by Kamran Tessori, Governor of Sindh, in a video that went viral. Tessori praised Naqvi, calling the Indian players “terrorists” and saying that Naqvi had handled the situation firmly. He said, “When he was standing on the ground and the Indian team was not taking the trophy, he demonstrated patience. They wanted him to step aside, but our chairman is also the Interior Minister.”

Naqvi appeared unfazed during Tessori’s remarks, reportedly smirking as the governor praised his decision. 

Weeks after the Asia Cup final, the standoff continues. Naqvi has stated that the trophy will only be handed over to a member of the Indian team, preferably at a formal ceremony in Dubai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, has refused to meet these conditions, leaving the trophy exchange in a deadlock.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 12:49 PM IST
