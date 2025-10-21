LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution Mohammad Rizwan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’

BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’

BCCI has issued a final warning to Mohsin Naqvi to give the Asia Cup 2025 trophy and medals to India after a controversial post match presentation snub. Differences between the boards have postponed the official transfer, showing once again that cricket and politics are linked.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 21, 2025 16:07:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’

BCCI has officially asked the Asia Cup trophy and medals of the winners to be handed to India after the ceremony of giving the trophy and medals started to create a lot of controversy. The award of the 2025 Asia Cup final was marred by a diplomatic, administrative standoff after the trophy was handed over to India in the final after it defeated Pakistan. The trophy is with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) under the watch of its president Mohsin Naqvi who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi Regarding Asia Cup 2025 Trophy

Reportedly, the team of India did not agree to take the trophy during the post match ceremony given by Naqvi. This caused a long delay on the presentation and eventually the silver ware was taken off the stage without India being given the award. The BCCI argues that it was not acceptable to accept the trophy held by Naqvi as he served Pakistan in two capacities and Pakistan had a mixed bilateral relationship with India. The day after the final, the members of the ACC meeting, including BCCI officials like vice president Rajeev Shukla and ex treasurer Ashish Shelar, pressured Naqvi to give the trophy and medals without any more delay. However, Naqvi did not promise directly, which created more tension. The deadlock has brought to question the overlap between sport and politics with numerous figures within the cricket administration citing a harmful precedent.

BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi

The BCCI has indicated that it would take the issue to the next International Cricket Council (ICC) conference in an attempt to get the matter resolved as it still has not been given the trophy. With the situation of cricket and diplomacy closely tied up, the bigger question remains, is it possible to keep sport and politics apart when the prizes are held by both a symbol and a competition?

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 4:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: asia cup 2025Asia Cup TrophyAsia Cup trophy controversybcciBCCI Final WarningBCCI Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvihome-hero-pos-13Mohsin KhanMohsin NaqviMohsin Naqvi Asia CupMohsin Naqvi Asia Cup Trophy

RELATED News

IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

BCCI Confirms Rishabh Pant’s Return, India’s Dynamic Keeper Ready For Action

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and Where to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Live telecast on TV, Mobile apps Online in India

Blue Jays manager Schneider excited to represent Canada in World Series matchup with Dodgers

LATEST NEWS

Five Gripping Indian OTT Thrillers To Binge-Watch In 2025: Twists, Suspense And Edge-Of-Seat Drama You Can’t Miss!

OVHcloud's 2026 outlook disappoints market after 1-billion-euro revenue milestone

Best Places to Travel in 2025: Explore the Top 10 Must-Visit Countries Around the World

GM beats Q3 revenue estimates, raises core profit guidance

Watch: Iranian Leader Who Led Hijab Crackdown Slammed After Daughter’s Strapless Wedding Dress Goes Viral

Eight tips for going plant-based later in life

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane Shines But Screenplay Falls Flat, Fans Call It a Diwali Disappointment!

BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’

Netflix's ad, gaming bets in focus as investors seek clarity on pay-off

RRB NTPC Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link for Registration Form, Check RRB NTPC Vacancies

BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’
BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’
BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’
BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’
QUICK LINKS