BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’

BCCI has officially asked the Asia Cup trophy and medals of the winners to be handed to India after the ceremony of giving the trophy and medals started to create a lot of controversy. The award of the 2025 Asia Cup final was marred by a diplomatic, administrative standoff after the trophy was handed over to India in the final after it defeated Pakistan. The trophy is with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) under the watch of its president Mohsin Naqvi who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Reportedly, the team of India did not agree to take the trophy during the post match ceremony given by Naqvi. This caused a long delay on the presentation and eventually the silver ware was taken off the stage without India being given the award. The BCCI argues that it was not acceptable to accept the trophy held by Naqvi as he served Pakistan in two capacities and Pakistan had a mixed bilateral relationship with India. The day after the final, the members of the ACC meeting, including BCCI officials like vice president Rajeev Shukla and ex treasurer Ashish Shelar, pressured Naqvi to give the trophy and medals without any more delay. However, Naqvi did not promise directly, which created more tension. The deadlock has brought to question the overlap between sport and politics with numerous figures within the cricket administration citing a harmful precedent.

The BCCI has indicated that it would take the issue to the next International Cricket Council (ICC) conference in an attempt to get the matter resolved as it still has not been given the trophy. With the situation of cricket and diplomacy closely tied up, the bigger question remains, is it possible to keep sport and politics apart when the prizes are held by both a symbol and a competition?

