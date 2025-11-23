‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute

Real Madrid issued a public apology on Sunday after a mistake that took place during the club’s General Assembly of Participating Members. What was meant to be a respectful tribute turned into an uncomfortable situation that drew strong reactions online.

The club had planned to honour Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a tragic car accident on July 3. The accident deeply affected Portuguese football, European football, and the many supporters who followed Jota’s career. Real Madrid included a memorial segment in the Assembly to pay their respects.

However, the tribute video shown during the event contained a major error. Instead of displaying the photo of Jota’s late brother André Silva, the video mistakenly showed the image of Elche midfielder André da Silva. The mistake became even more awkward because Elche are Real Madrid’s opponents in tonight’s match.

The error was quickly noticed by viewers and members present at the Assembly, leading to immediate reactions across social media platforms. Real Madrid moved fast to correct the situation and posted an official apology on X. The club wrote that they “apologize to Elche CF and its player André da Silva for the mistaken inclusion of his image in the institutional tribute video, instead of that of André Silva, Diogo Jota’s brother.” The message further added that the club regrets the incident.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez also addressed the mistake directly during the Assembly. He repeated the apology, acknowledged the sensitivity of the moment, and said the club takes full responsibility for the mix-up. He noted that the intention was to honour a tragic loss and never to cause confusion or disrespect.

