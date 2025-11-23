LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andre Silva defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad Andre Silva defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad Andre Silva defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad Andre Silva defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andre Silva defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad Andre Silva defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad Andre Silva defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad Andre Silva defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute

‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute

The club had planned to honour Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a tragic car accident on July 3.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (Source: Real Madrid)
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (Source: Real Madrid)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 21:17:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute

Real Madrid issued a public apology on Sunday after a mistake that took place during the club’s General Assembly of Participating Members. What was meant to be a respectful tribute turned into an uncomfortable situation that drew strong reactions online.

The club had planned to honour Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a tragic car accident on July 3. The accident deeply affected Portuguese football, European football, and the many supporters who followed Jota’s career. Real Madrid included a memorial segment in the Assembly to pay their respects.

However, the tribute video shown during the event contained a major error. Instead of displaying the photo of Jota’s late brother André Silva, the video mistakenly showed the image of Elche midfielder André da Silva. The mistake became even more awkward because Elche are Real Madrid’s opponents in tonight’s match.

The error was quickly noticed by viewers and members present at the Assembly, leading to immediate reactions across social media platforms. Real Madrid moved fast to correct the situation and posted an official apology on X. The club wrote that they “apologize to Elche CF and its player André da Silva for the mistaken inclusion of his image in the institutional tribute video, instead of that of André Silva, Diogo Jota’s brother.” The message further added that the club regrets the incident.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez also addressed the mistake directly during the Assembly. He repeated the apology, acknowledged the sensitivity of the moment, and said the club takes full responsibility for the mix-up. He noted that the intention was to honour a tragic loss and never to cause confusion or disrespect.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement: Portugal Legend Drops Major Hint, Reveals When He Will Retire From Football

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 9:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andre SilvaDiogo jotafootballhome-hero-pos-6real madrid

RELATED News

India Scripts History, Clinches First-Ever Women’s Blind T20 World Cup Title After Beating Nepal

Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’

‘Thodi Der Humne Wait Kiya, Lekin…’ Smriti Mandhana’s Manager Reveals What Exactly Happened As Cricketer’s Father Gets Rushed To Hospital Hours Before Wedding Ceremony

‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel

Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana’s Father Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance Hours Before Wedding Ceremony, Event Postponed Indefinitely

LATEST NEWS

‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute

Will Schools Be Closed On November 25 In Delhi–NCR, Punjab, And Other States? Here’s What We Know

Israel Strikes Beirut Targeting Hezbollah Commander; 1 Killed, Dozens Injured, Netanyahu Vows To Stop Hezbollah Threat

Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians In US Face Legal Limbo Amid Trump-Era Immigration Delays

Who Is Pakistani’s Richest Actor With Over PKR 1380 Crore Net Worth? Meet SRK Of Pakistan Who Beats Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, His Name Is…

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Ignoring Teen Safety On Instagram And Facebook: Here’s What We Know

Who Is Nicholas Singh? Indian-Origin Man From Canada’s Most Wanted List Caught With Firearm

I Wouldn’t Want Any Family Member To…’: Ranbir Kapoor Once Revealed Why He Would Never Dance At Weddings As Ranveer Singh’s Dancing Clips From Udaipur’s Billionaire Wedding Go Viral

Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”

Lucknow Horror: Man Slits Throat Of 19-Year-Old Girlfriend After Marriage Proposal Goes Wrong, Flees From Crime Scene

‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute
‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute
‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute
‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute

QUICK LINKS