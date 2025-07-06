Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Home > Sports > West Indies vs Australia: DRS Luck Shines on Home Team For A Change

West Indies vs Australia: DRS Luck Shines on Home Team For A Change

The second Test of the ongoing series between West Indies and Australia witnessed an interesting moment on the first day. A close DRS call went in favor of West Indies, which is a huge change from the first Test when pretty much every DRS decision favored Australia in a case of hard luck for the home team.

West Indies are looking to make a comeback in the second Test after losing the first game. (Twitter)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 19:10:01 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

West Indies and Australia are playing the second Test of the three-match series at St George’s. The visitors won the toss and skipper Pat Cummins elected to bat first.

Batting first, Australia scored 286 runs during the 67th over in the first innings. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey was the top scorer for Australia with 63 runs while Beau Webster also played a crucial inning of 60 runs.

For West Indies, the pick of the bowlers was pacer Alzarri Joseph. He took 4 wickets, including the big scalp of Steve Smith.

In reply, the home team was bundled out for 253 runs and Brandon King top-scored with 75 runs. The Australian spinner Nathan Lyon picked 3 wickets and played a key role in helping Australia gain a 33-run lead.

West Indies Pick Early Wickets In Second Innings

Australia started their second innings on a miserable note and lost their first wicket without opening the account. At the end of day two, Australia had scored 221 and lost 7 wickets with a total lead of 254 runs.

The match is moving along rapidly and fans can expect plenty of action on day four. Amid all these action, there was one interesting moment that unfolded on day one of the match.

The explosive Australia batter Travis Head was batting on 29 and looked set at the crease until he received a brilliant delivery from Shamar Joseph.

Will Change In DRS Fortunes Help West Indies?

The ball bounced just a bit higher than Head expected and could only edge it behind to the keeper who took an amazing catch with one hand diving to his left.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-media-max-width=”560″><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>It&#39;s right after the review! Shai Hope takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Travis Head.💥 <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WIvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WIvAUS</a> | <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/FullAhEnergy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#FullAhEnergy</a> <a href=”https://t.co/6PEYmdk3Ns”>pic.twitter.com/6PEYmdk3Ns</a></p>&mdash; Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) <a href=”https://twitter.com/windiescricket/status/1940834399341232618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 3, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

However, since the catch was low, umpires had to send the decision to the third umpire to confirm that the catch was clean.

The TV umpire was satisfied with the catch and said the batter was out, something Travis Head wasn’t impressed with.

After a lot of close decisions went against West Indies in the first Test, this was a marked improvement in their luck regarding DRS.

Also Read: Birmingham Test Hero Shubman Gill To Break More Records, Says Childhood Coach

Tags: australiaDRSTravis Headwest indies
Advertisement

More News

Rs 1 Crore First Prize Winner Announced In Kerala Karunya KR-713 Saturday Draw
How Aamir Khan Proved His Professionalism During The Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India Shoot
Who Is Vaibhav Taneja? The Indian-Origin Tesla CFO Chosen By Elon Musk As Treasurer Of His America Party
Assam: 128-Yr-Old Mosque Demolished For Flash Flood Relief On Consent
Mark Butcher Slams India’s Edgbaston Test Declaration As ‘Bizarre’
Himachal Lashed By Heavy Rains: 78 Dead, Power Supply Affected; Red Alert Issued
Saudi Arabia, Russia, And Other Key OPEC+ Nations Adjust Oil Production To Support Global Market Stability
West Indies vs Australia: DRS Luck Shines on Home Team For A Change
Srinagar Registers This Record-Breaking Temperature After 72 Years, 6.7 Degrees Celsius Above The Normal Day Temperature
West Indies’ 2027 World Cup Qualification In Jeopardy After Finishing 10th In ICC ODI Rankings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?