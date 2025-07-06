West Indies vs Australia: DRS Luck Shines on Home Team For A Change

West Indies and Australia are playing the second Test of the three-match series at St George’s. The visitors won the toss and skipper Pat Cummins elected to bat first.

Batting first, Australia scored 286 runs during the 67th over in the first innings. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey was the top scorer for Australia with 63 runs while Beau Webster also played a crucial inning of 60 runs.

For West Indies, the pick of the bowlers was pacer Alzarri Joseph. He took 4 wickets, including the big scalp of Steve Smith.

In reply, the home team was bundled out for 253 runs and Brandon King top-scored with 75 runs. The Australian spinner Nathan Lyon picked 3 wickets and played a key role in helping Australia gain a 33-run lead.

West Indies Pick Early Wickets In Second Innings

Australia started their second innings on a miserable note and lost their first wicket without opening the account. At the end of day two, Australia had scored 221 and lost 7 wickets with a total lead of 254 runs.

The match is moving along rapidly and fans can expect plenty of action on day four. Amid all these action, there was one interesting moment that unfolded on day one of the match.

The explosive Australia batter Travis Head was batting on 29 and looked set at the crease until he received a brilliant delivery from Shamar Joseph.

Will Change In DRS Fortunes Help West Indies?

The ball bounced just a bit higher than Head expected and could only edge it behind to the keeper who took an amazing catch with one hand diving to his left.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-media-max-width=”560″><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>It's right after the review! Shai Hope takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Travis Head.💥 <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WIvAUS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WIvAUS</a> | <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/FullAhEnergy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#FullAhEnergy</a> <a href=”https://t.co/6PEYmdk3Ns”>pic.twitter.com/6PEYmdk3Ns</a></p>— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) <a href=”https://twitter.com/windiescricket/status/1940834399341232618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 3, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

However, since the catch was low, umpires had to send the decision to the third umpire to confirm that the catch was clean.

The TV umpire was satisfied with the catch and said the batter was out, something Travis Head wasn’t impressed with.

After a lot of close decisions went against West Indies in the first Test, this was a marked improvement in their luck regarding DRS.

