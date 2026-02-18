LIVE TV
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Preview, Key Battles, Probable XIs And Live Streaming Details

The West Indies, led by skipper Shai Hope, will look to continue their unbeaten streak in Group C of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 when they face debutants Italy at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, February 19.

West Indies vs Italy (Image credits : X)
West Indies vs Italy (Image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 18, 2026 21:39:57 IST

The West Indies, led by skipper Shai Hope, will look to continue their unbeaten streak in Group C of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 when they face debutants Italy at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, February 19.

The Men in Maroon have been dominant so far, securing a place in the Super 8s with convincing victories over Scotland, England, and Nepal. Italy, meanwhile, created history with a stunning 10-wicket win against Nepal, although they suffered a heavy 73-run defeat to Scotland in their opening match. This clash presents the Italians with their first opportunity to test themselves against world-class opposition.

Squads and Probable XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph. Romario Shepherd is expected to be rested, with Jayden Seales a possible inclusion.

Italy: Wayne Madsen (c), Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Thomas Draca. Madsen is returning after missing the last two games due to a shoulder injury.

Key Battles to Watch

  • Brandon King vs Jaspreet Singh – The Caribbean opener looks to dominate early, while Singh aims for an early breakthrough.

  • Shai Hope vs JJ Smuts – West Indies’ skipper will face spin challenges from the experienced Smuts.

  • Shimron Hetmyer vs Ben Manenti – Hetmyer’s power hitting will be tested against accurate off-spin in the middle overs..

Match Details and Broadcast

  • Date & Venue: February 19, 2026, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • Telecast: Star Sports Network

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website in India

Pitch and Weather Report

The Eden Gardens pitch favors batsmen but offers early assistance to seamers. Spinners are expected to control the middle overs. Chasing has been successful in past T20Is, with average first-innings scores around 158. The weather in Kolkata is expected to be sunny, with temperatures between 28°C and 31°C.

This will be the first-ever T20I clash between the West Indies and Italy. Given their depth, experience, and explosive batting, West Indies are heavy favourites. Italy will need a disciplined and competitive batting display to challenge the Caribbean side, otherwise a comfortable victory is expected for Shai Hope’s men.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 9:39 PM IST
West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Preview, Key Battles, Probable XIs And Live Streaming Details

QUICK LINKS