What Is Smriti Mandhana’s New Wedding Date As Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Discharged From Hospital? Check Star Cricketer’s Father’s Health Update

The wedding of Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, which was highly anticipated, has been postponed due to a serious health emergency concerning her father. The event that was meant to take place on Sunday in Sangli, Maharashtra, was immediately brought to a standstill when her father, Srinivas Mandhana, experienced symptoms related to heart attack.

What Is Smriti Mandhana’s New Wedding Date?

Accordingly, they called for medical professionals, and the celebrations at the venue were put on hold. To make the matter worse, Palash Muchhal was also taken to the hospital after the incident due to a viral infection along with high acidity. Although his condition was said to be mild and he has been sent home, the double health emergency in the family area led to the wedding date being postponed for an indefinite period. The Mandhana family and the authorities have stressed over and over that no new date has been decided still, as they are waiting for the doctors’ approval and making sure that her father’s recovery is on schedule.

Smriti Mandhana’s Father Latest Health Update

The doctors in charge of Srinivas Mandhana’s treatment said that he had gone through angina, a condition related to coronary heart disease and his blood pressure was still high. An ECG was done which showed that there were no immediate critical issues, but he is being monitored closely and more tests are to be conducted to determine if angiography is needed. Until the medical professionals declare no health risks and the family considers the situation to be appropriate, Smriti Mandhana’s marriage continues to be uncertain. What was intended to be a grand and lavish wedding, which had already taken the form of traditional pre wedding rituals, is now indefinitely delayed as health and recovery become the new focus.

