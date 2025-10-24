LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > When And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check For More Details

When And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check For More Details

India and Australia will be locking horns in the all important 3rd ODI on 25th October, with both teams keen to secure a series victory. The match should be high intensity because both teams have better players at their disposal that will be more than willing to put up match winning performances in esteemed conditions.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
India vs Australia 2nd ODI. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 24, 2025 13:02:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check For More Details

Team India will be more than ready to come back with a mishmash performance in the previous games. The list of batting, including such regulars as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, will seek some regularity following glimpses of brilliance in the last few performances. The middle order, that is the order under fire will be on the spot to deliver and the bowling unit headed by Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will seek to take advantage of the traditionally spin friendly conditions in the Sydney venue.

When And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match?

The third and last ODI between India and Australia is to be held in the legendary Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) where the series is going to come to an end. Although Australia has sealed their win with two match lead, India will still try to win atleast one match. Two closely fought games later, each of the teams is now determined to get the series over with as both excitement and pride are standing on the line before the next international games. With its cricketing history and equal status of both sides, the SCG is set to offer another thrilling battle of bat and ball. The Match would begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Watch Video: Mohsin Naqvi Hailed By Pakistan Politician For Stealing Asia Cup Trophy, Indian Players Branded ‘Terrorists’

India vs Australia 3rd ODI 

Conversely, Australia will have the match as an upper hand, supported by the home edge and their professional manner of doing things. The likes of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short are expected to use the familiarity with the surface at SCG, whereas the pace attack, led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, will be trying to put the best foot forward in trying to exploit the India top order in the beginning. As the series is well timed, the SCG collision has a meaning behind the outcome. It is a significant proving ground to both teams as they mould their teams before the major tournaments come and the fans are given another exciting story to the India Australia rivalry.

Also Read: India Women Clinch Crucial Win, Defeat New Zealand By 53 Runs To Enter World Cup Semifinals

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 12:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs AUS 3rd ODI start timeIND vs AUS Sydney matchIndia vs Australia 3rd ODIIndia vs Australia live streamingIndia vs Australia Next MatchIndia vs Australia next match dateIndia vs Australia next match timeIndia vs Australia where to watchWhen And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match

RELATED News

NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

Watch Video: Mohsin Naqvi Hailed By Pakistan Politician For Stealing Asia Cup Trophy, Indian Players Branded ‘Terrorists’

Rybakina books place in WTA Finals with win over Mboko in Tokyo

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

LATEST NEWS

Shocking! 74-Year-Old Man Pays Rs 2 Crore ‘Bride Price’ To Marry 24-Year-Old Woman, He Is From…

Stranger Things 5: Netflix Confirms Split Release, Volume 1 And 2 Dates Out, Epic Finale To Hit Theaters!

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Welcomes Shweta Roy to Its Prestigious Advisory Board

Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger

UPDATE 3-Saab gets ready to produce more Gripen fighter jets if Ukraine deal is finalised

‘Nayi Raftar Se Chalega Bihar Jab Phir Aayegi NDA Sarkar”: PM Modi Kickstarts His Election Campaign In Samastipur, Shoutout For Nitish Kumar, Watch

Oil dips but supply fear keeps it on track for weekly gain

UPDATE 1-Iron ore slips on falling Chinese demand

German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows

When And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check For More Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check For More Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check For More Details
When And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check For More Details
When And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check For More Details
When And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check For More Details

QUICK LINKS