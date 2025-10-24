When And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match? Check For More Details

Team India will be more than ready to come back with a mishmash performance in the previous games. The list of batting, including such regulars as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, will seek some regularity following glimpses of brilliance in the last few performances. The middle order, that is the order under fire will be on the spot to deliver and the bowling unit headed by Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will seek to take advantage of the traditionally spin friendly conditions in the Sydney venue.

When And Where Is India vs Australia Next Match?

The third and last ODI between India and Australia is to be held in the legendary Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) where the series is going to come to an end. Although Australia has sealed their win with two match lead, India will still try to win atleast one match. Two closely fought games later, each of the teams is now determined to get the series over with as both excitement and pride are standing on the line before the next international games. With its cricketing history and equal status of both sides, the SCG is set to offer another thrilling battle of bat and ball. The Match would begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Watch Video: Mohsin Naqvi Hailed By Pakistan Politician For Stealing Asia Cup Trophy, Indian Players Branded ‘Terrorists’

India vs Australia 3rd ODI

Conversely, Australia will have the match as an upper hand, supported by the home edge and their professional manner of doing things. The likes of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short are expected to use the familiarity with the surface at SCG, whereas the pace attack, led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, will be trying to put the best foot forward in trying to exploit the India top order in the beginning. As the series is well timed, the SCG collision has a meaning behind the outcome. It is a significant proving ground to both teams as they mould their teams before the major tournaments come and the fans are given another exciting story to the India Australia rivalry.

Also Read: India Women Clinch Crucial Win, Defeat New Zealand By 53 Runs To Enter World Cup Semifinals