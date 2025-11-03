When Is Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Getting Married To Palash Muchhal? Will Marriage Be Next After World Cup Glory

Smriti Mandhana, the Indian female cricketer is set to marry music composer filmmaker Palash Muchhal in November 2025. The couple, who announced their relationship in 2024, has been together since 2019 and is said to be planning a wedding with both a family tradition and their professional worlds of sport and music.

When Is Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Getting Married To Palash Muchhal?

As various reports suggest, on November 20, the wedding festivities will start and will take place in Sangli, the hometown of Maharashtra Mandhana and where she spent her childhood and learned to play cricket. The venue in Sangli has got particular importance to Mandhana as she finished her education there, in the suburb of Madhavnagar and started her cricketing career in the area. Reports indicate that the families are intending to have a small but befitting party, where close friends, teammates and other faces in the music industry will be attending. Though neither Mandhana nor Muchhal has so far publicly given the details of the affair, Muchhal himself gave the future nuptials a shadowy premonition by speaking of Mandhana as soon to be the daughter in law of Indore. His Instagram posts in which he is with Mandhana holding the world cup trophy and a tattoo that states SM18 (her initials and jersey number) have provided a romantic touch to the coverage.

Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Date Revealed After ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Victory

The planned wedding of Mandhana follows a historic feat of the Indian women winning their first ever ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in cricket. The personal milestone comes at the time when the sport, music and lifestyle fans are paying more attention to her cricketing career, which is at its peak. The fact that the nuptials follow the sporting victory shortly afterwards only contributes to the excitement as many people perceive it to be not only a celebration of the love, but it is also a celebration of success and new life. As things keep unfolding the wedding is likely to be one of the most anticipated events that will join the sporting and entertainment worlds of India.

