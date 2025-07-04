Live Tv
Home > Sports > When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Make A Comeback To Team India If Bangladesh Tour Is Cancelled?

When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Make A Comeback To Team India If Bangladesh Tour Is Cancelled?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s comeback to India’s ODI team is delayed as the Bangladesh tour is likely to be cancelled. Both were set to play the August ODIs, but now India may skip the series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
When Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Make a Comeback to Team India If Bangladesh Tour Is Cancelled? (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 20:57:21 IST

Fans are disappointed after the reports of the Bangladesh tour have been called off. Fans who were waiting to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma again in Indian jersey will have to wait more to see that happen. Both legends were expected to play in the three ODIs scheduled in August, but it seems the team might not travel there after all. The cricket boards from both countries are expected to confirm this decision soon.

Bangladesh Tour Cancellation Pushes Back Virat and Rohit’s Comeback

With the Bangladesh series possibly off the table, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s return to the ODI side will have to wait. Right now, they’re only playing 50-over cricket after retiring from T20 Internationals following India’s World Cup win in 2024. Both also stepped away from Test cricket before the recent England tour selections.

Australia Tour to Mark Their Return to International Cricket

The good news is that Virat and Rohit are set to make their comeback during India’s tour of Australia later this year. India will play 3 ODIs in October, followed by 5 T20Is. This series will be their first chance back on the international stage in white-ball cricket after the long break.

Looking Back and Ahead: Recent Performances and Upcoming Series

The last time Virat and Rohit played an ODI was in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, where Rohit’s leadership helped India beat New Zealand. After Australia, India will host South Africa for a busy series with Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, followed by a home series against New Zealand.

Domestic Cricket Could Give Virat and Rohit More Match Practice

There’s also a chance Virat and Rohit might play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s top domestic one-day tournament, happening from December to January. Virat hasn’t played domestic white-ball cricket since 2013, while Rohit last played in 2018-19, when Mumbai won the tournament.

If the Bangladesh tour is cancelled, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans will have to wait a little longer for their ODI comeback. But the Australia tour and possibly the Vijay Hazare Trophy will give them a fresh chance to show their form and get back to their best.

