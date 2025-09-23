LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Aitana Bonmatí? Meet The 2025 Ballon D'Or Feminin Winner Making History In Women's Football

Who Is Aitana Bonmatí? Meet The 2025 Ballon D’Or Feminin Winner Making History In Women’s Football

Aitana Bonmatí makes history by winning her third consecutive Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025, cementing her legacy at Barcelona. With a €1M salary, top endorsements, and global influence, she shines as a pioneer in women’s football and a marketable icon worldwide.

Aitana Bonmatí Wins Third Consecutive Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 (Pc: Instagram)
Aitana Bonmatí Wins Third Consecutive Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 23, 2025 11:20:49 IST

Aitana Bonmatí became the name in football history by taking the Women’s Ballon d’Or Feminin 2025 for the third consecutive time; worthy of a star all to herself. That night at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris, the trophy suddenly blossomed into an ear-splitting testimony to her phenomenal talent and eternal dominance on the field. 

Coming off a magnificent season with Barcelona, where she held the foundation of the team’s domestic treble and made it all the way to the Champions League final, Bonmatí now stands among a very few players to have had three consecutive wins of the most prestigious award. 

This feat marks her as a talent who only appears once in a lifetime and thus very much a prominent figure in the development of women’s football worldwide. Her victory is a celebration of her own, but also a testament to the collective effort and advancement of the women’s game.

Aitana Bonmatí’s Net Worth and Salary

Aitana Bonmatí’s triumphs, besides earning her several accolades, have provided her with immense financial profit, placing her among the world’s most highly paid women footballers. Since matters are often obscured by confidentiality, exact amounts are unlikely to be shared, but reports indicate that her contract renewal at Barcelona sees her salary estimated at roughly €1 million per season.

Such substantial amounts, coming from her club, have undoubtedly formed the bedrock of her wealth, factoring in her paramount importance to one of the heaviest-weighted teams in the sport. The notches on her belt include a barrage of Ballon d’Or wins and a World Cup title, which only increased her visibility and probably led to her well-paying endorsement deals stacking even more on her wealth.

That she is collaborating with global brands such as Adidas is a testament to her growing influence and commercial appeal and is, in fact, placing her on the global ambassadorial level for the sport.

The Price of Excellence: Bonmatí’s Commercial Value

The idea of a “price” for a player of the calibre of Bonmatí extends beyond the simple concept of transfer fees; indeed, while her contract appears to carry some sort of buy-out clause, her sellable value lies rather in her ability to pull sponsorships and engage the fans.

She is profitably done on the world stage in branding herself as a highly marketable commercial collaborator. Her value is even beyond her skills as a role model and pioneer. The more women’s football attracts attention, the more monetary rewards are given to top athletes; Bonmatí is right out front for such changes, showing how hard work and excellence lead to sporting success and great monetization.

Who Is Aitana Bonmatí? Meet The 2025 Ballon D’Or Feminin Winner Making History In Women’s Football

QUICK LINKS