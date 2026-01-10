Who Is Anushka Sharma? 22-Year-Old Gujarat Giants Rising Star Scores 44 On WPL Debut Vs UP Warriorz

Making her WPL debut for Gujarat Giants, 22-year-old Anushka Sharma turned heads with a 44-run knock off just 30 balls against UP Warriorz in the season opener.

Fans who were initially confused by her name quickly noticed her talent, as the young batter showcased a mix of caution and aggression in her innings.

Early Struggles and Support Role

Anushka came to the crease at No. 3 after Beth Mooney’s early dismissal for 13 in the fifth over. She initially played the support role, letting Sophie Devine continue her attacking streak. Devine, however, fell soon after scoring 38 off 20 balls, prompting Anushka to take the initiative.

Key Partnerships and Aggressive Strokeplay

Anushka formed an effective partnership with Ashleigh Gardner, taking on Asha Sobhana in the eighth over and scoring two boundaries.

She showcased a variety of strokes, including sweeping Sobhana backward of square leg and pulling her in front of square, reaching 12 runs off nine balls.

She continued her momentum with crisp drives off Sophie Ecclestone and edged through slip regions to accumulate runs. By the 13th over, Anushka’s innings had become pure entertainment, punishing both bowlers and contributing to a 100-run partnership with Gardner in the 16th over.

Dismissal and Final Score

Anushka’s exciting innings came to an end when she was caught long-on by Harleen Deol off Deandra Dottin. Despite missing out on a half-century, her 44 runs off 30 balls, including seven boundaries, highlighted her potential and justified Gujarat Giants’ decision to include her in the playing XI.

Who is Anushka Sharma?

When the Gujarat Giants secured young Indian cricketer Anushka Brijmohan Sharma for ₹45 lakh at the WPL 2026 Mega Auction, it immediately caught the attention of fans and pundits alike. While her name may remind many of the Bollywood actress, it was her impressive domestic performances that made her a standout pick.

Representing Madhya Pradesh, Sharma has built a reputation for consistency, drawing interest from multiple franchises even before the auction.

Recognized as a reliable middle-order batter who can also contribute with the ball, she was seen as a long-term strategic addition for the Giants, reflecting the team’s focus on nurturing talent for both immediate results and future growth.

Rising Star of the WPL

Anushka Sharma’s debut has already made fans curious about the young talent. With her composed yet aggressive approach, she has shown she can handle high-pressure situations in top-tier cricket. As Gujarat Giants continue their WPL campaign, all eyes will be on Anushka Sharma as she looks to build on this promising start.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Squad Snub, Backs Selectors’ Call; Says ‘I Respect The Decision, Whatever Is…’