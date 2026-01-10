LIVE TV
Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Squad Snub, Backs Selectors' Call; Says 'I Respect The Decision, Whatever Is…'

Shubman Gill reacts calmly to his T20 World Cup squad snub, backs the selectors’ decision and says whatever is in his destiny will happen.

Shubman Gill reacts calmly to his T20 World Cup squad snub. (Photo: X/@ShubmanGill)
Shubman Gill reacts calmly to his T20 World Cup squad snub. (Photo: X/@ShubmanGill)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 10, 2026 14:48:05 IST

Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Squad Snub, Backs Selectors' Call; Says 'I Respect The Decision, Whatever Is…'

India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has finally broken his silence on being dropped from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, saying he respects the selectors’ decision and believes destiny will take its course.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand, Gill maintained a calm and composed stance after his omission from the 15-member squad for the global tournament.

‘Whatever Is Written in My Destiny…’: Gill’s First Reaction

Reacting to the snub, Gill chose not to express disappointment publicly and instead wished the selected squad the best for the tournament.

“I am where I have to be, and whatever is written in my destiny, no one can take that from me,” Gill said.

“I respect the selectors’ decision. All the best to the team for the T20 World Cup,” he added.

Respecting the Selectors, Staying in the Present

Gill also emphasised the importance of staying focused on the present rather than dwelling on selection outcomes, underlining the positive atmosphere within the Indian dressing room.

“A player always believes he will try his best for the country, and the selectors have taken their decision. I always try to be in the moment it makes life simpler,” he said.

Below-Par T20I Numbers Lead to Omission

Gill’s omission came after a below-par run in T20Is. In the 15 T20Is he played in 2025, the 26-year-old scored 219 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26, failing to register a single half-century.

Despite being appointed T20I vice-captain during the Asia Cup 2025, his performances did not match expectations in the shortest format.

Sanju Samson’s Exit and Fan Backlash

Gill’s inclusion in the T20 setup had earlier resulted in Sanju Samson being dropped, despite the Kerala batter scoring three T20I centuries in 2024. The move drew criticism from fans, especially as India appeared to move away from the aggressive batting approach that had worked under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

South Africa Series and Injury Setback

Gill featured in the first three T20Is against South Africa last year, managing scores of 4, 0 and 28. He later missed the final match after suffering a toe injury during a nets session, which opened the door for Samson to return as opener. Samson grabbed the opportunity with a brisk 37 off 22 balls.

Days later, Gill was left out of the World Cup squad.

India’s T20 World Cup Campaign Details

The T20 World Cup 2026 will be played across India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8 at eight venues. India have been placed in Group A, alongside the USA, Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands.

India will begin their campaign on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium against the USA.

While the T20 World Cup door has closed for now, Gill remains focused on leading India in the ODI series against New Zealand, reiterating his belief that opportunities will come in due course.

With his measured response, Gill has once again underlined his maturity choosing patience and perspective over public disappointment.

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 2:48 PM IST
