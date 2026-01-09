LIVE TV
  Hayley Matthews To Sophie Ecclestone: Meet Top 5 Highest Wicket-Takers In WPL History | In Photos

Hayley Matthews To Sophie Ecclestone: Meet Top 5 Highest Wicket-Takers In WPL History | In Photos

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is underway, and the league has seen some phenomenal bowlers leave their mark over the years. Leading the pack is West Indies’ Hayley Matthews with 41 wickets for Mumbai Indians, closely followed by New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr with 40 wickets.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone (36 wickets) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (32 wickets) have been key performers for UP Warriorz and MI, while Australia’s Jess Jonassen (33 wickets) played a crucial role for Delhi Capitals.

These star bowlers have consistently turned matches around with their wickets, making them true game-changers in WPL history.

(Photos Credits: All images used here are taken from X)

Published By: Published: January 9, 2026 20:57:24 IST
Hayley Matthews: The undisputed wicket queen of the WPL
1/5

Hayley Matthews: The undisputed wicket queen of the WPL

Mumbai Indians’ Hayley Matthews tops the WPL charts with 41 wickets in 29 matches, shining as MI’s trusted match-winner and retained star for WPL 2026.

Amelia Kerr: Just one step away from the top
2/5

Amelia Kerr: Just one step away from the top

Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr is the second-highest wicket-taker in WPL history with 40 wickets, making a strong comeback after being re-signed at the WPL 2026 auction.

Sophie Ecclestone: Spin wizard of the WPL
3/5

Sophie Ecclestone: Spin wizard of the WPL

World No.1 T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone sits third on the WPL wicket-takers list with 36 wickets in 25 matches and returns to UP Warriorz for WPL 2026.

Jess Jonassen: Delhi Capitals’ finals specialist
4/5

Jess Jonassen: Delhi Capitals’ finals specialist

With 33 wickets in 24 matches, Australia’s Jess Jonassen played a crucial role in Delhi Capitals reaching all three WPL finals before missing WPL 2026 due to injury.

Nat Sciver-Brunt: The ultimate WPL all-rounder
5/5

Nat Sciver-Brunt: The ultimate WPL all-rounder

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt is WPL’s highest run-scorer and fifth-highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets, continuing with Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026.

