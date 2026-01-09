Hayley Matthews To Sophie Ecclestone: Meet Top 5 Highest Wicket-Takers In WPL History | In Photos

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is underway, and the league has seen some phenomenal bowlers leave their mark over the years. Leading the pack is West Indies’ Hayley Matthews with 41 wickets for Mumbai Indians, closely followed by New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr with 40 wickets.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone (36 wickets) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (32 wickets) have been key performers for UP Warriorz and MI, while Australia’s Jess Jonassen (33 wickets) played a crucial role for Delhi Capitals.

These star bowlers have consistently turned matches around with their wickets, making them true game-changers in WPL history.

