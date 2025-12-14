LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Sameer Minhas? A Look At Pakistan's U-19 Emerging Star's Life And Career After He Steals Limelight With 177 In 148 Balls

Sameer Minhas announced himself as Pakistan’s next batting sensation with a stunning 177* off 148 balls in the U19 Asia Cup against Malaysia. His knock, featuring 11 fours and 8 sixes, powered Pakistan U19 to a dominant victory.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 14, 2025 12:55:10 IST

Sameer Minhas is a new batting star of Pakistani cricket. Sameer scored a slippery 177 with 148 balls with eleven boundaries and eight over-boundaries in an Under-19 Asia Cup match. Pakistan U-19 dominated the under-19 team of Malaysia and won the game with a brilliant batting performance. 

Sameer Minhas steals the limelight

Pakistan U-19 took first bat and immediately got into a difficult position because they lost two wickets at the beginning of the game. 

They had lost two batters with a score of 30 only. The Malaysian bowlers however failed to sustain the flow as two Pakistani batters, Sameer and Ahmed Hussain, were swinging in full swing. The two batters made a century each. Ahmed walked out 132 off 114 to Sameer 177 not out. 

Sameer began to build up the innings by showing patience when Pakistan has lost two wickets in the initial stages of the match. The batter on the right was guarded against the pacer in the first part of the game.

Slowly he changed gears as Spinner came to the attack. The spinner was the target of most of the big shots by Sameer. Everywhere within the park, the Under-19 Pakistan batter steered the ball over the boundary rope. 

The performance of Pakistan Under-19 was excellent as they scored a formidable 345/3 in their entire 50 overs. Malaysia Under-19, by their turn, were in a terrible mess and were thrown out of the game at only 48 runs, being not able to withstand the bowling onslaught by Pakistan.

This created a historic win by a record 297-run margin, highlighting the superior performance of Pakistan in all aspects.

Who is Sameer Minhas?

Sameer Minhas (born 2 October 2006 in Multan, Pakistan) is an upcoming talent in the Under-19 cricket program of Pakistan, who batted and bowled with great power through his leg-spinning.

Minhas is only 19 and already he is in the headlines in youth international cricket and is one of the youngest players who have most of the excitements in the field. 

Sameer grew up in Multan and fell in love with cricket at a tender age and later played under the Multan Region Under-13s, Southern Punjab Under-16s and Multan Under-19s before making it to the Pakistan Under-19 team.

There is little public data on his schooling history, however, his swift ascension through the household ranks of the youth suggests that he combined his studies with sports and spent a lot of time in refining his game. 

Minhas is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm leg-break as well, providing the team with two potential skills. His big break came when he scored a whopping 177 not out in his debut in the Youth ODI in the 2025 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup in Dubai against Malaysia.

Sameer is the younger brother of a cricketing family of Arafat Minhas who has already played youth and senior cricket, including T20 International cricket. 

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 12:55 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS