Home > Sports > India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: India Stick to No-Handshake Policy Against Pakistan

Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre didn't shake hands with Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf at the toss during the U19 Asia Cup.

India vs Pakistan. (Photo Credits: X)
India vs Pakistan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published: December 14, 2025 11:22:49 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier urged India to end the handshake boycott during the game against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup. As a mark of solidarity with the Indian Army and victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian men’s team had refused to shake hands with their Pakistan players during all three matches in the Asia Cup last September. The Women’s ODI World Cup and Rising Stars Asia Cup T20 tournament followed the same rule during their respective matches.

Now, the junior team has continued the handshake boycott as the skipper Ayush Mhatre didn’t shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Farhan Yousaf at the toss.

According to a PTI report, the ICC was keen that the players from both ends should shake hands.

“The boys haven’t been told anything. But obviously BCCI has given explicit instructions to its manager Anand Datar. Now if Indian boys don’t shake hands with Pakistan team then match referee will have to be informed in advance. “We know for a fact that ICC doesn’t want politics to take front seat when it comes to junior cricket. So it is a case of both bad optics and public sentiment,” a BCCI official in the know of things had told PTI earlier on the condition of anonymity.

India and Pakistan lock horns in the U19 Asia Cup fixture in Dubai. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in a match that was reduced to 49 overs per side due to rain. Both the teams came into this match on the back of stunning win in their respective previous games. 

