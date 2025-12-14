IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Dharamshala cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

India and South Africa are set to take on each other in the third T20I of the five-match series in Dharamsala. After winning the first match by 101 runs, Team India suffered a defeat in the second game by 51 runs. Both the sides will now look to clinch a win in this third T20I and take advantage.

When is the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will take place on December 14, 2025 (Sunday).

Where will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

At what time will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I starts?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM (IST) and the toss will take place at 7:30 (PM) IST.

How can you watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be live telecast of the third T20I on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs