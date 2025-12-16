Why Has A French Court Asked PSG To Pay More Than Rs. 600 Crore To Kylian Mbappe? Real Madrid’s Star Player’s Legal Battle Explained

Big news for Kylian Mbappe just scored a massive legal victory. A French labour court told Paris Saint-Germain to pay him €61 million (about ₹636 crore) for unpaid salary and bonuses from his years at the club, according to the BBC.

This decision finally settles a chunk of the long legal fight between Mbappe and PSG after he left the team.

Why did Kylian Mbappe sue his former club PSG?

Mbappe had actually demanded a lot more. He argued that PSG owed him unpaid wages and compensation, not just because of a contract dispute, but also because of how the club treated him toward the end.

PSG didn’t back down. They fired back with their own lawsuit, saying they lost money when his rumoured blockbuster move to Saudi club Al-Hilal collapsed in 2023.

Mbappe spent seven seasons at PSG from 2017 to 2024. He was a force with 256 goals in 308 games, 15 domestic trophies. There was endless drama about his future, but in June 2024, he finally left and signed with Real Madrid on a free transfer.

PSG’s shocking claims

PSG claims Mbappe’s exit hit them hard, especially since they’d spent €150 million to sign him from Monaco back in 2017.

Now, while Mbappe shines in Madrid, the long-running feud with PSG has turned into one of football’s most expensive and public player-club legal battles.

He didn’t get everything he asked for, but the court made it clear: PSG has to pay up a huge chunk of the money they owe him. At 26, Mbappe is making headlines both on and off the pitch.

