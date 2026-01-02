Why Has Ferrari Dropped Chinese Driver Zhou Guanyu Ahead Of Major Regulation Reset In 2026? Furious Fans Say, ‘An Explanation Would Be Nice’

Ferrari has said goodbye to Zhou Guanyu, their 2025 reserve driver, as he heads out the door before the 2026 Formula 1 season even gets close.

Ferrari Parts Ways With Zhou Guanyu Ahead of 2026 F1 Season

Zhou landed the Ferrari reserve role alongside Antonio Giovinazzi for 2025, picking up the pieces after losing his Sauber seat at the end of 2024.

He’d been with the Ferrari Driver Academy years earlier, from 2014 to 2018, so this wasn’t exactly unfamiliar ground.

But now, his Ferrari connection doesn’t give him a way back onto the F1 grid for 2026. Zhou, 26, had his sights set on the new Cadillac F1 team set to join as the sport’s eleventh squad—but Cadillac went with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas instead. Just like that, Zhou is left without an F1 deal for next season. It’s a tough spot, watching from the sidelines again.

Grateful for Zhou Guanyu’s commitment and contribution as Ferrari Reserve Driver this season! Wishing him all the best ahead 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mxmyYlW0O6 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 2, 2026

Zhou Guanyu Misses Out on 2026 F1 Grid

Sure, Zhou never really set the world on fire in his three seasons in F1. But he scored points every year and sometimes dragged more out of his car than anyone expected, especially considering how slow his machinery often was.

Ferrari posted on social media: “Grateful for Zhou Guanyu’s commitment and contribution as Ferrari Reserve Driver this season! Wishing him all the best ahead.”

Zhou had hoped sticking around the F1 paddock would help him grab a 2026 seat, with Cadillac as his main target. That plan’s out the window now.

Zhou Guanyu: “I do have the hunger”

At the start of 2025, he told F1.com, “I do have the hunger to step back in a race seat, a full-time F1 drive. In terms of the long-term goal, this is very clear and very straightforward. I’m sure everybody knows that.

“But I do think that while you have years like this, it helps to be settled down, and still it’s a very important role. It’s not like being a reserve driver that I feel like I’ve been left out. I feel like I have a big responsibility with the team.

“You’re there trying to win races, you’re still making your impact, so it’s very important, and everything really matters here. I’m still going to be working hard for that, but if there’s a chance, an opportunity, there’s no doubt I’m going to fight for it, for a comeback.”

Still, Cadillac picked Perez and Bottas, leaving Zhou out in the cold once again. As of now, Zhou hasn’t announced what comes next after leaving Ferrari.

ALSO READ: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts