Why India Allowed Pakistan’s Team For The Asia Cup Amid Strained Ties After Operation Sindoor?

Despite heightened tensions following Operation Sindoor, the Indian government allowed Pakistan’s team to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup. Indian government considered this, following the Olympic charter guidelines, intending not to violate it. Denying Visas on Political Grounds Violates Olympic Charter, May Risk Future Hosting Rights and Impact India’s Global Stature in Sports.

On Thursday, the Indian government approved Pakistan’s participation in multiple upcoming international sporting events, the Hockey Asia Cup (August), Junior World Cup (November–December), Junior Shooting World Cup (September), and World Para-Athletics Championship (October). Despite the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, officials maintained that barring Pakistani athletes from these tournaments would violate the Olympic Charter, which serves as the foundational constitution of the global Olympic movement.

In such a situation, the countrymen are angry with the permission given to Pakistan’s teams for tournaments in India. Now the Sports Ministry has mentioned the compulsion due to which Pakistan was allowed to play in India. Pakistan has been given permission for Hockey’s Asia Cup and Junior World Cup, Junior Shooting World Cup and World Para-Athletics Championship.

Here is why Pakistani team allowed to come to India ?

International Sporting Principles and Precedents

1. Olympic Charter Mandate

The Olympic Charter states that every individual must have access to the practice of sport without discrimination of any kind, in line with internationally recognized human rights.

2. Non-Discrimination Principle

The Charter prohibits discrimination based on nationality, ensuring all qualified athletes can participate in international competitions, regardless of political relations between countries.

3. Political Neutrality of Sport

The Olympic Movement emphasizes autonomy and independence from political interference. Denying visas on political grounds violates this principle.

4. Impact on Future Hosting Rights

Failure to grant visas can lead to international isolation and loss of hosting rights for future events.

5. International Precedent—IOC Sanctions

India denied visas to athletes from Kosovo in 2018 for participation in World Boxing Championship 2018.

India denied visa to 2 athletes and one official from Pakistan for participation in ISSF Rifle/Pistol Word Cup in 2019.

IOC vide its letter dated 21.2.2019 informed that IOC Executive Board took following decisions:

(i) suspend all discussions with Indian NOC and Government regarding potential applications for hosting future events and Olympic related events in India, until clear written guarantees are obtained from Indian Government to ensure the entry of all participants in events in full compliance with the rules of the Olympic Charter.

(ii) Revoke the Olympic qualification status of the specific event ( men’s 25 meter Rapid Fire Pistol)

(iii) Recommend that international federations neither award to or hold sports events in India until guarantees are obtained.

6. Few International Precedents

(i) *Malaysia – Israeli Athletes, 2019 World Para Swimming Championships*

Malaysia denied visas to Israeli athletes. The IPC stripped Malaysia of hosting rights, reinforcing the expectation that hosts must allow entry to all qualified athletes.

The *event was moved to London*, and the IPC reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity and the separation of sport and politics

(ii) *United Arab Emirates – Israeli Tennis Player, 2009 Dubai Tennis Championships*

Israeli player Shahar Pe’er was denied a visa. The *WTA fined Dubai organizers* and required future compliance. The following year, visas were granted after international pressure.

(iii) *India – Pakistan Shooters, 2019 ISSF World Cup*

India denied visas to Pakistani shooters post-Pulwama attack. The *IOC suspended India’s right to host Olympic qualifiers* until assurances were given for future non-discrimination.