Why Is LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Getting Trolled On Social Media? Check Details

The Chairperson of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Sanjiv Goenka is being trolled on social media. In a video announcing the new signings for Manchester Super Giants (MSG), the RPSG group’s new acquisition to add another sister franchise to Lucknow Super Giants, he called her ‘Meg Canning’, even as the subtitles showed the right name.

He further called Sophie Ecclestone, arguably one of the best spinners in the world, ‘a good spinner’.

“For the women’s team, it’s a combination of experience and youth,” Goenka said in the video. “Sophie Ecclestone from England, 26 years, a good spinner. Meg ‘Canning’, somebody who’s been part of 7 World Cup campaigns, several victories. Smriti Mandhana from India, our own Smriti Mandhana, again a proven match-winner,” Goenka said in the video.

.@DrSanjivGoenka announces our first batch of signings 👇 pic.twitter.com/0kSfm4vxJC — Manchester Super Giants (@ManchesterSG100) January 15, 2026







Earlier, The Hundred franchise Manchester Originals was officially renamed as Manchester Super Giants on Thursday.

“Manchester is a city synonymous with sport, passion, and legacy. As the Super Giants family grows globally, our presence in The Hundred reflects a long-term commitment to become part of the sporting culture and conscience of this great city. The Manchester Super Giants identity represents this belief and ambition,” team owner Sanjiv Goenka posted on X.

Manchester is a city synonymous with sport, passion, and legacy. As the #SuperGiants family grows globally, our presence in @thehundred reflects a long-term commitment to become part of the sporting culture and conscience of this great city. The @ManchesterSG100 identity… pic.twitter.com/9SPlT7Tqdj — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) January 15, 2026







Goenka’s RPSG Group paid £80m for a 70 per cent stake in the team based at Old Trafford. Goenka also owns Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants and SA20 team Durban Super Giants in South Africa.

Also Read: ‘Even Suryakumar Yadav’s Watchman Doesn’t Know Khushi Mukherjee’: Bollywood Actress Slapped With INR 100 Cr Defamation Case