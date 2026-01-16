LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
13 acres Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom 13 acres Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom 13 acres Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom 13 acres Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
13 acres Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom 13 acres Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom 13 acres Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom 13 acres Ajit Agarkar ajit-pawar iran bangladesh donald trump K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Is LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Getting Trolled On Social Media? Check Details

Why Is LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Getting Trolled On Social Media? Check Details

Apart from re-naming Manchester Originals to MSG, the RPSG has also changed the club’s minimalistic logo to an elephant, probably symbolising the Indian connection.

Sanjiv Goenka. (Photo Credits: X)
Sanjiv Goenka. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 16, 2026 14:16:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Getting Trolled On Social Media? Check Details

You Might Be Interested In

The Chairperson of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Sanjiv Goenka is being trolled on social media. In a video announcing the new signings for Manchester Super Giants (MSG), the RPSG group’s new acquisition to add another sister franchise to Lucknow Super Giants, he called her ‘Meg Canning’, even as the subtitles showed the right name.

He further called Sophie Ecclestone, arguably one of the best spinners in the world, ‘a good spinner’.

You Might Be Interested In

“For the women’s team, it’s a combination of experience and youth,” Goenka said in the video. “Sophie Ecclestone from England, 26 years, a good spinner. Meg ‘Canning’, somebody who’s been part of 7 World Cup campaigns, several victories. Smriti Mandhana from India, our own Smriti Mandhana, again a proven match-winner,” Goenka said in the video.



Earlier, The Hundred franchise Manchester Originals was officially renamed as Manchester Super Giants on Thursday.

“Manchester is a city synonymous with sport, passion, and legacy. As the Super Giants family grows globally, our presence in The Hundred reflects a long-term commitment to become part of the sporting culture and conscience of this great city. The Manchester Super Giants identity represents this belief and ambition,” team owner Sanjiv Goenka posted on X.



Goenka’s RPSG Group paid £80m for a 70 per cent stake in the team based at Old Trafford. Goenka also owns Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants and SA20 team Durban Super Giants in South Africa.

Also Read: ‘Even Suryakumar Yadav’s Watchman Doesn’t Know Khushi Mukherjee’: Bollywood Actress Slapped With INR 100 Cr Defamation Case

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 2:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: LSGMeg LanningSanjiv Goenka

RELATED News

Is Virat Kohli Coming Back To India? Star Cricketer And Anushka Sharma Buy 5.1-Acre Alibaug Land For A Massive ₹37.86 Crore: Reports

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Match

Was Gautam Gambhir Behind Rohit Sharma’s Sacking As ODI Captain? Former India Cricketer Makes Massive Claim

End Of An Era: Carlos Alcaraz Parts Ways With Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero Before Australian Open, Spanish Star Backs New Team

F1 2026 Season: Red Bull Racing Unveils Unique Livery, First Images Released Online

LATEST NEWS

‘Major Driver Of Global Economy’: IMF Hails India As Key Growth Engine, Signals Upward Forecast Revision

BTS Album Arirang: From Korean Folk Song To Global Level, History And Symbolism Decoded

‘Second-Hand Nobel Peace Prize’: Social Media Trolls Gleeful Trump For Clutching Venezuelan Winner Maria Machado’s Medal At White House

BMC Election 2026: Check Full List of Winners and Losers in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 2026

Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Tying The Knot On Valentine’s Day? Bollywood Fans Go Crazy Over Wedding Rumours!

Pune PMC, Nagpur Civic Polls Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP Storms Ahead, Check Full List Of Winners And Losers

6-Minute 39-Second Fatima Jatoi Viral MMS: Does The Real Video Exist? Fact Check Reveals…

‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ X Reviews: Vir Das Film Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Triptii Dimri Impresses Netizens

Why Is The Indian Currency Under Pressure? Strong Dollar And FPI Outflows Continue To Dominate The Rupee

2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Gixxer SF 250: Muscular Look, New Vibrant Colours And Same Beast Power, Check Price And Details Here

Why Is LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Getting Trolled On Social Media? Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Getting Trolled On Social Media? Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Getting Trolled On Social Media? Check Details
Why Is LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Getting Trolled On Social Media? Check Details
Why Is LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Getting Trolled On Social Media? Check Details
Why Is LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Getting Trolled On Social Media? Check Details

QUICK LINKS