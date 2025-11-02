Why Is The Internet Calling Sara Tendulkar ‘Panauti?’ Shubman Gill’s Early Dismissal Against Australia Sparks Hilarious Memes

On Sunday (November 2), it was a funny coincidence that the Indian star batter Shubman Gill was on the verge on the third T20I between India and Australia in Hobart when the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, Sara, was born.

The Internet got berserk on the coincidence.

When Gill flicked over mid-wicket in the sixth over of the Indian innings, he only reached the boundary off Nathan Ellis but the cameras immediately swanned to Sara in the crowd and she appeared to be enjoying the game.

On the following ball Ellis kept Gill in front with a great slower ball which outwitted the India vice-captain altogether.

Sara was already making the internet insane at the stands. Rumors-true or otherwise that she was friends with Gill have been the headline several years back, but the sight of Gill being released first and foremost made more fuel to the fire.

Celebrities or their children are not uncommon spectators of the international matches of India, and Sara is also an ambassador of the Australian Tourism.

Here’s how the Internet exploded:

Sara Tendulkar was in the stands. She created pressure on Shubman Gill 😡🤬 pic.twitter.com/tmeFlcvJ4F — Dave (@AFC_Dev17) November 2, 2025

Aaj to Sara Tendulkar bhi aai hai…

Subhman gill isiliye OUT hone ke Bawjood review liya…

Ek review bhi khaa gya 🤨#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XfKqRFGZzb — JosD92 (@JosD92official) November 2, 2025

Yahan inki alag hi love story chal rahi hai!! 😂❤️

Shubman gill hits a boundary and then camera turned to Sara Tendulkar. Sadly he got out the next ball. pic.twitter.com/VyrCIYSuHv — Doodhwala (@BIGGBOSSLIVE24) November 2, 2025

Gill has not been good in white-ball cricket. He does not cross fifty since being named the vice-captain, and taking the place of Sanju Samson, the opener, where he has been unable to score more than 183 in 10 innings.

