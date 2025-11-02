LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news CMS-03 mission BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast Cambridge news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Is The Internet Calling Sara Tendulkar ‘Panauti?’ Shubman Gill’s Early Dismissal Against Australia Sparks Hilarious Memes

Why Is The Internet Calling Sara Tendulkar ‘Panauti?’ Shubman Gill’s Early Dismissal Against Australia Sparks Hilarious Memes

A funny coincidence struck during the India vs Australia 3rd T20I in Hobart as Shubman Gill batted while Sara Tendulkar, born the same day years ago, watched from the stands. Cameras caught her reaction moments before Gill’s dismissal, reigniting buzz about their rumored friendship.

Social media exploded after cameras caught Sara Tendulkar in the stands in Hobart (PHOTO: X)
Social media exploded after cameras caught Sara Tendulkar in the stands in Hobart (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 2, 2025 18:11:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is The Internet Calling Sara Tendulkar ‘Panauti?’ Shubman Gill’s Early Dismissal Against Australia Sparks Hilarious Memes

On Sunday (November 2), it was a funny coincidence that the Indian star batter Shubman Gill was on the verge on the third T20I between India and Australia in Hobart when the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, Sara, was born.

The Internet got berserk on the coincidence.

When Gill flicked over mid-wicket in the sixth over of the Indian innings, he only reached the boundary off Nathan Ellis but the cameras immediately swanned to Sara in the crowd and she appeared to be enjoying the game.

On the following ball Ellis kept Gill in front with a great slower ball which outwitted the India vice-captain altogether.

Sara was already making the internet insane at the stands. Rumors-true or otherwise that she was friends with Gill have been the headline several years back, but the sight of Gill being released first and foremost made more fuel to the fire.

Celebrities or their children are not uncommon spectators of the international matches of India, and Sara is also an ambassador of the Australian Tourism.

Here’s how the Internet exploded: 

Gill has not been good in white-ball cricket. He does not cross fifty since being named the vice-captain, and taking the place of Sanju Samson, the opener, where he has been unable to score more than 183 in 10 innings.

ALSO READ: India Vs Australia: India Wins Third T20 By 5 Wickets, Evens Series In Hobart, Washington Sundar Shines With 49 Off 23 Balls

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 6:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest viral newsSara Tendulkarshubman gilltrending news

RELATED News

How Much Does Harmanpreet Kaur Earn? Test, ODI & T20I Match Fees

India Vs Australia: India Wins Third T20 By 5 Wickets, Evens Series In Hobart, Washington Sundar Shines With 49 Off 23 Balls

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What’s New This Time

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online From Ninja Stadium

LATEST NEWS

ISRO’s LVM3-M5 Successfully Launches GSAT-7R: Here’s How Much the Mission Cost India

Why Is The Internet Calling Sara Tendulkar ‘Panauti?’ Shubman Gill’s Early Dismissal Against Australia Sparks Hilarious Memes

Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns

Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter

Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online From Ninja Stadium

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai

IND-W VS SA-W: Is Sunidhi Chauhan’s Performance Cancelled Amid Match Delay Due To Heavy Rains? Here’s What The Singer Said

Rain Stops Play, Internet Starts Drama: Fans React To IND vs SA Women’s World Cup Final Delay

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

Why Is The Internet Calling Sara Tendulkar ‘Panauti?’ Shubman Gill’s Early Dismissal Against Australia Sparks Hilarious Memes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is The Internet Calling Sara Tendulkar ‘Panauti?’ Shubman Gill’s Early Dismissal Against Australia Sparks Hilarious Memes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is The Internet Calling Sara Tendulkar ‘Panauti?’ Shubman Gill’s Early Dismissal Against Australia Sparks Hilarious Memes
Why Is The Internet Calling Sara Tendulkar ‘Panauti?’ Shubman Gill’s Early Dismissal Against Australia Sparks Hilarious Memes
Why Is The Internet Calling Sara Tendulkar ‘Panauti?’ Shubman Gill’s Early Dismissal Against Australia Sparks Hilarious Memes
Why Is The Internet Calling Sara Tendulkar ‘Panauti?’ Shubman Gill’s Early Dismissal Against Australia Sparks Hilarious Memes

QUICK LINKS