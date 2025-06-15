Why Virat Kohli Didn’t Speak To AB de Villiers For Months: RCB Legend Finally Reveals The Truth

Former South African captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon AB de Villiers has opened up about a brief phase of silence between him and Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, revealing that Kohli didn’t speak to him for several months after a personal misstep involving a sensitive announcement.

De Villiers admitted in an interview with Cricket.com that the distance between him and Kohli stemmed from a live stream last year, where he inadvertently disclosed the couple’s private news. During the stream, de Villiers mentioned that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were expecting their second child a detail that had not been publicly confirmed by the couple at the time.

Shortly after, de Villiers walked back on the claim, calling it a “blunder” and stating that the information he shared was incorrect. The incident occurred around the time when Kohli chose to skip the entire Test series against England, which added to public speculation about his personal life and priorities.

“I did have a bit of a footfall not too long ago when they were expecting their second child,” said de Villiers. “I was very relieved when he started talking to me again.”

The former South African skipper confirmed that it took several months before Kohli resumed communication. “He’s been in touch with me over the last six months. Thank goodness! I know we were in the same boat because we spoke about it,” he added.

The emotional silence between the two legends came to a heartfelt end when RCB lifted their maiden IPL title earlier this month. The team’s historic win over Punjab Kings saw the former teammates reconnect, embracing each other in celebration.

Speaking on Kohli’s recent retirement from Test cricket, de Villiers also shared his thoughts on the mental toll the game takes, especially for someone who has shouldered India’s expectations for over a decade.

“We all know he went through a bit of a patch and sort of wanted to bounce a few ideas off me… I shared with him from the heart what I felt and what I thought watching him on the screen,” de Villiers said, expressing support for Kohli’s decisions.

He praised Kohli’s ability to make choices from the heart and added that he supports him “100 percent.”

The candid conversation offers a rare glimpse into the personal relationship between two of the most beloved cricketers of the modern era. Their friendship, forged during years of playing together at RCB, now seems to have weathered its toughest test.

