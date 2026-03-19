WI-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20I Series In India, US, Caribbean, Check TV Channel & Match Timings

West Indies Women vs Australia Women: It will be the start of the Sophie Molineux-era in Australian Cricket, as the former T20I champions will take on another former champion, West Indies, in a three-match T20I series. All three matches will take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent. After the retirement of legendary Alyssa Healy, this tour is the first official assignment with Sophie Molineux as the full-time captain across all formats.

On the other hand, Windies will have a point to prove in the format with Hayley Matthews at the helm again.

Australia are coming off a 2-1 series defeat against India, while the Windies also suffered a crushing 2-0 series defeat against Sri Lanka at their home.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming Details:

When will the T20I series between West Indies Women and Australia Women start?

The T20I series between Australia Women and West Indies Women will begin on March 20 (Friday).

Which stadium will host the T20I series between Australia Women and West Indies Women?

The Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, will host all three T20Is of the series.

Where to watch the live streaming of Australia Women vs West Indies Women T20I matches in India?

In India, fans can watch the live streaming of these matches on the Fancode app and website. ESPN streaming will host the matches on its app in the Caribbean and the US.

What is the complete schedule for the T20I series between Australia Women and West Indies Women?

First T20I: March 19, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

Second T20I: March 21, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

Third T20I: March 23, Arnos Vale, St Vincent

List down the complete squads for Australia Women and West Indies Women:

Squads:

West Indies Women Squad: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shawnisha Hector, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Eboni Brathwaite, Jahzara Claxton, Mandy Mangru, Zaida James

Australia Women Squad: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux(c), Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alana King, Tahlia Wilson, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Carey

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