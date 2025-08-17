LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer

Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer

Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for Asia Cup 2025 and Suryakumar Yadav’s fitness clearance boost India’s plans as the team readies for the high-profile tournament in the UAE.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer (Image Credit - X)
Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 17, 2025 19:27:33 IST

This is huge news as one of India and the world of cricket most important fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, is likely to feature in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. It will be staged in the United Arab Emirates on 9th to 28th of September. There has been close monitoring of the workload of Bumrah after a tough season.

Bumrah Confirms Availability for Asia Cup Selection

As per one report, Bumrah has assured the selectors that he will be fit in the continental tournament. “Bumrah has informed the selectors that he will be available for Asia Cup selection. The selection committee will meet and discuss it when they meet next week,” The Indian Express quoted a source.

The pacer had missed two Tests out of the five in England to take care of his fitness and prevent injury. Bumrah had previously played all five Tests against Australia during the 2024/25 series which led to an injury that saw him sidelined in three months. His conservative approach highlights the Indian preoccupation with the domination of the key actors.

Bumrah’s Recent Performance Boosts India’s Bowling Options

Bumrah has impressed in England having taken 14 wickets in three matches. His 5/74 was his most remarkable performance that enhanced his reputation as one of the best fast bowlers in India. His ability to bowl a tight economy and picking important wickets is of benefit to India in Asia Cup in T20 format.

T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been allowed to play ahead of the meeting of the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel. According to a PTI report, he has cleared the fitness test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru so he is fit to participate in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav Set to Feature Post-Fitness Clearance

The flashy batsman underwent an operation on a sports hernia in June in Munich, Germany. “Fitness tests are mandatory before Return to Play (RTP) post-surgery. Surya has cleared the fitness test,” a BCCI source told PTI. It was a fantastic IPL season with the 34-year old scoring 717 runs to become the second Mumbai Indians player after Sachin Tendulkar to score more than 600 runs in a season.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against the host UAE on September 10 and against Pakistan on September 14 both in Dubai. India look well placed to impress in the tournament with Bumrah and Suryakumar finding form.

ALSO READ: Didn’t Brush For Days: Phil Tufnell Reveals Jack Russell’s Bizarre Method To Psyche Out Opponents

Tags: asia cup 2025bccijasprit bumrahsuryakumar yadav

RELATED News

Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale

LATEST NEWS

Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Threatening US East Coast With Dangerous Surf & Rip Currents
“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer
Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer
Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer
Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?