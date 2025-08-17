Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer

This is huge news as one of India and the world of cricket most important fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, is likely to feature in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. It will be staged in the United Arab Emirates on 9th to 28th of September. There has been close monitoring of the workload of Bumrah after a tough season.

Bumrah Confirms Availability for Asia Cup Selection

As per one report, Bumrah has assured the selectors that he will be fit in the continental tournament. “Bumrah has informed the selectors that he will be available for Asia Cup selection. The selection committee will meet and discuss it when they meet next week,” The Indian Express quoted a source.

The pacer had missed two Tests out of the five in England to take care of his fitness and prevent injury. Bumrah had previously played all five Tests against Australia during the 2024/25 series which led to an injury that saw him sidelined in three months. His conservative approach highlights the Indian preoccupation with the domination of the key actors.

Bumrah’s Recent Performance Boosts India’s Bowling Options

Bumrah has impressed in England having taken 14 wickets in three matches. His 5/74 was his most remarkable performance that enhanced his reputation as one of the best fast bowlers in India. His ability to bowl a tight economy and picking important wickets is of benefit to India in Asia Cup in T20 format.

T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been allowed to play ahead of the meeting of the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel. According to a PTI report, he has cleared the fitness test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru so he is fit to participate in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav Set to Feature Post-Fitness Clearance

The flashy batsman underwent an operation on a sports hernia in June in Munich, Germany. “Fitness tests are mandatory before Return to Play (RTP) post-surgery. Surya has cleared the fitness test,” a BCCI source told PTI. It was a fantastic IPL season with the 34-year old scoring 717 runs to become the second Mumbai Indians player after Sachin Tendulkar to score more than 600 runs in a season.

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against the host UAE on September 10 and against Pakistan on September 14 both in Dubai. India look well placed to impress in the tournament with Bumrah and Suryakumar finding form.

