Will Neeraj Chopra Follow SuryaKumar Yadav’s ‘No Handshake’ Gesture As He Gears Up To Clash With Arshad Nadeem?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Neeraj Chopra Follow SuryaKumar Yadav’s ‘No Handshake’ Gesture As He Gears Up To Clash With Arshad Nadeem?

Will Neeraj Chopra Follow SuryaKumar Yadav’s ‘No Handshake’ Gesture As He Gears Up To Clash With Arshad Nadeem?

Following their gold silver battle at the Olympic in Paris, Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem will renew their rivalry in the Tokyo World Athletics Championships in 2025. Their competition transcends sport and it has an India Pakistan national pride undertones.

Arshad Nadeem (L) and Neeraj Chopra (R). (Image Credit: ANI)
Arshad Nadeem (L) and Neeraj Chopra (R). (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 17, 2025 14:06:48 IST

The World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo will bring about a revival of one of the most exciting athletic competitions in South Asia because the World Athletics is going to see India and Pakistan, through their respective Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, rekindle an old rivalry. Following the way Arshad took the gold at Paris Olympics and Chopra took the silver, there is a high expectation of their next battle. 

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem 

The two athletes enter with a positive momentum, Chopra who is the defending world champion has had a good season including breaking the 90m mark at Doha in the Diamond League. Arshad who is back after calf surgery in July 2025 has also been reported to be fully fit to take part in the Championships. Their confrontation is likely during the last after qualification round but they are in different groups of qualification with Chopra having India teammates in group A and Arshad in Group B. 

‘No Handshake Gesture’ To Be Followed?

The medals are not the only stakes involved but also national pride. Their competition has been enhanced with a new level of intensity in the political tensions between their nations. That notwithstanding, however, Arshad has publicly played down the personal rivalry saying that he is competing with himself, but admitting to Chopra as one of the principal rivals. 

The Tokyo 2025 is an opportunity, as long as these two play their darts, this duel will perhaps determine the gold in javelin. Neeraj Chopra will be out to protect his world title by regaining his superiority and Arshad Nadeem will feel the need to carry on his Olympic performance and establish his consistency. And the stage is now set as the fans are in the atmosphere, the commentators watch their bests in the season, and the two athletes are healthy, they are prepared to have an exciting contest in the javelin arena.

Also Read: Mohammad Yousuf Defends ‘Pig’ Remark At SuryaKumar Yadav, Fans Demand Apology

Tags: arshad nadeemneeraj chopraNeeraj Chopra Liveneeraj chopra vs arshad nadeemTeam India handshake

RELATED News

IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Former Arsenal star Partey arrives in court over rape charges
JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon 2025: A Rain-Soaked Yet Record-Breaking Celebration of Running
Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15
Ohtani's no-hit start, 50th homer not enough for Dodgers to stop Phillies

LATEST NEWS

SBI completes divestment of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC
China Viral News: Drunk Teen Urinates In A Pot Of Broth, Parents Asked To Pay A Hefty Fine Of Rs 2.6 Crore
PM Modi At 75: PM Modi’s Visit Signals That Manipur Has Entered A Crucial Stage In Its Journey
Euro Pratik Sales Day 2 Subscription: All You Need To Know About This Stylish Decor IPO Before Subscribing
Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you
IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Check Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Cut Off Marks
PM Modi’s Dynamism And Energy Are Truly Astonishing: Shri Ram Bahadur Rai
At big tech, company staff clash with management over Middle East war
Bigg Boss 19’s Nagma Mirajkar Teases Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar After Getting Evicted: ‘Families Are Already….’
Natalia Janoszek Felt Betrayed By THIS Contestant When Evicted From Bigg Boss 19, Reveals What Different She Would Do If Given Wild Card Entry| NewsX Exclusive
Will Neeraj Chopra Follow SuryaKumar Yadav’s ‘No Handshake’ Gesture As He Gears Up To Clash With Arshad Nadeem?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Neeraj Chopra Follow SuryaKumar Yadav’s ‘No Handshake’ Gesture As He Gears Up To Clash With Arshad Nadeem?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Neeraj Chopra Follow SuryaKumar Yadav’s ‘No Handshake’ Gesture As He Gears Up To Clash With Arshad Nadeem?
Will Neeraj Chopra Follow SuryaKumar Yadav’s ‘No Handshake’ Gesture As He Gears Up To Clash With Arshad Nadeem?
Will Neeraj Chopra Follow SuryaKumar Yadav’s ‘No Handshake’ Gesture As He Gears Up To Clash With Arshad Nadeem?
Will Neeraj Chopra Follow SuryaKumar Yadav’s ‘No Handshake’ Gesture As He Gears Up To Clash With Arshad Nadeem?

QUICK LINKS