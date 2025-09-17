Will Neeraj Chopra Follow SuryaKumar Yadav’s ‘No Handshake’ Gesture As He Gears Up To Clash With Arshad Nadeem?

The World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo will bring about a revival of one of the most exciting athletic competitions in South Asia because the World Athletics is going to see India and Pakistan, through their respective Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, rekindle an old rivalry. Following the way Arshad took the gold at Paris Olympics and Chopra took the silver, there is a high expectation of their next battle.

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem

The two athletes enter with a positive momentum, Chopra who is the defending world champion has had a good season including breaking the 90m mark at Doha in the Diamond League. Arshad who is back after calf surgery in July 2025 has also been reported to be fully fit to take part in the Championships. Their confrontation is likely during the last after qualification round but they are in different groups of qualification with Chopra having India teammates in group A and Arshad in Group B.

‘No Handshake Gesture’ To Be Followed?

The medals are not the only stakes involved but also national pride. Their competition has been enhanced with a new level of intensity in the political tensions between their nations. That notwithstanding, however, Arshad has publicly played down the personal rivalry saying that he is competing with himself, but admitting to Chopra as one of the principal rivals.

The Tokyo 2025 is an opportunity, as long as these two play their darts, this duel will perhaps determine the gold in javelin. Neeraj Chopra will be out to protect his world title by regaining his superiority and Arshad Nadeem will feel the need to carry on his Olympic performance and establish his consistency. And the stage is now set as the fans are in the atmosphere, the commentators watch their bests in the season, and the two athletes are healthy, they are prepared to have an exciting contest in the javelin arena.

